Geoff May Partners With VETMotorsports to Provide Crew Experiences for the Military Community

Columbus, OH, April 3, 2022 — Geoff May will collaborate with VETMotorsports to help empower veterans by having them as part of Team Vision Wheel/ Discount Tire/ KWS/ Amsoil/ Honda at all the Moto America Sbk rounds. Veterans will have the opportunity to use their skills and knowledge in the fast paced environment of the professional race team paddock.

VETMotorsports is an award-winning, non-clinical outreach program that honors and empowers active military, veterans with service-connected injuries, and their caregivers, as well as Gold Star parents through active participation in motorsports. The program recruits participants give them hands-on access to a variety of motorsports experiences and cover all expenses for them to take part in the experience.

With the support of Geoff May, competing in the MotoAmerica Stock 1000 class with the newly formed Team of Vision Wheel/Discount Tire/Amsoil /KWS Motorsports/Honda, there will be opportunities for qualified participants to be embedded into the team with veteran crew chief Mike Godin of KWSMotorsports.

“It’s was a privilege to be part of The National Guard/Michael Jordan Motor Sports in the past, and I wanted to continue to show how much we appreciate what our warriors in all branches of the military do for our country,” said Geoff May, team principal, and rider. “We are more than honored to be able to give back in any way possible.”

“We continue to loose 22 veterans a day to suicide,” said VETMotorsports Founder and Executive Director Peter Cline, “and that’s something we’re working very hard to stop. It’s why we founded VETMotorsports and why we’re so proud to collaborate with Geoff May to not only honor our brave service members but give them something to learn, be excited about, and engage with.”

Veterans wishing to take part in the program can contact VETMotorsports at 614-407-3894 or vetmotorsports@gmail.com to learn more.