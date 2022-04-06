Solid Rock Carriers to Sponsor Brandon Brown in the Call 811 Before You Dig 250 at Martinsville

Brandonbilt Motorsports Welcomes Solid Rock Carriers Back to the Team as Primary Sponsor at Martinsville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (April 6, 2022) – Brandonbilt Motorsports (BMS) announces today the return of Solid Rock Carriers as the primary sponsor of Brandon Brown’s No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway on Friday, April 8.

Solid Rock Carriers is a trucking business based out of LaGrange, North Carolina that transports refrigerated products. They have been in business since 1997, and are owned by Kirk Ipock. Ipock has been active in the sport for years. His company has been the primary entitlement sponsor for the CARS Tour since 2020, and signed on for another two years this past November. The last time that Solid Rock Carriers sponsored Brown was in 2020’s playoff race at Martinsville.

“I’m thrilled to have another partner return for the 2022 season. Solid Rock Carriers are big supporters of small teams and grassroots racing. It’s great to have the support of Kirk, his family and his business as we take on the paperclip,” Brown says.

Brandon Brown heads to Martinsville Speedway with his head held high. The driver claims that he is feeling optimistic about back-to-back short-track races, as he is most comfortable with this style of racing. “Getting that top-10 at Richmond Raceway was exactly what our team needed. It was definitely a confidence booster for everyone,” admitted Brown.

When asked about his thoughts on “The Paperclip” (Martinsville Speedway), Brown said “It’s a place where you know you have to fight to stay alive. It’s just a track with a lot of contact. We’re bringing the same car that we used in Richmond, even though we had already wrapped and prepped a different one. It just ran so well in Richmond that the crew chief decided to run it again in Martinsville.

“Our ultimate goal this weekend is to take home the famed Ridgeway Clock, but we’re also sticking to a game plan of maximizing the points for the day. We want to learn as much as we can about Martinsville for the next time around. The next time that we’ll be there is the playoffs.”

The No. 68 Solid Rock Carriers Chevrolet Camaro will hit the track on Friday, April 8 at Martinsville Speedway, with coverage airing live on FS1 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

For more information about Solid Rock Carriers, please visit www.solidrockcarriers.com.

