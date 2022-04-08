Kris Wright – Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 Race Recap

Race Recap | Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 | Martinsville Speedway

Team: No. 44 F.N.B Corporation Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Kris Wright

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @KrisOnNASCAR

Start: 14th

Finish: 30th

Driver Point Standings: 17th

Owner Point Standings: 20th

Race Rundown – No. 44 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado

Wright and the No. 44 team were faced with adversity early on in Thursday night’s race at Martinsville after being involved in the first caution of the night on lap seven, but rallied back to post a 20th-place finish in Stage One. After making a scheduled four-tire stop at the stage break, Wright continued to battle his way through traffic to post a 25th-place result in Stage Two.

On lap 156, Wright was collected in a wreck coming out of turn two and had nowhere to go, resulting in heavy nose damage that put the No. 44 team three laps down. The team worked to make repairs under caution before being black flagged and brought down pit road under green, culminating in a 30th-place effort.

Wright on his night at Martinsville Speedway: “We had a decent run going tonight at Martinsville, but unfortunately had a lot of adversity thrown our way throughout the night that we had to battle through. We did all we could to keep coming back from each incident, but it wasn’t in the cards for us at the end. Getting black flagged at the end only added insult to injury and all we can do is move on and shift our focus to Bristol.”

