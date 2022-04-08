Carson Hocevar – Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 Race Recap

Race Recap | Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 | Martinsville Speedway

Team: No. 42 Premier Security Solutions Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @CarsonHocevar

Start: 9th

Finish: 17th

Driver Point Standings: 12th

Owner Point Standings: 13th

Race Rundown – No. 42 Premier Security Solutions Chevrolet Silverado

Hocevar kept his No. 42 Chevrolet in the top-10 for a majority of the first stage before opting to pit under caution on lap 39 before the stage break, resulting in 14th-place finish in Stage One. After restarting fourth to begin Stage Two, Hocevar made his way into the bottom lane before making the pass to move into third by lap 62. Following a caution on lap 79, he restarted in second before settling for third in Stage Two to earn eight stage points.

Hocevar began to fight a brake issue towards the end of Stage Two and overshot his pit box during the team’s four-tire stop at the stage break. The team worked to remedy the issue during the final stage but it continued to persist, resulting in a 17th-place finish.

Hocevar on his run at Martinsville Speedway: “We had a top-10 Chevrolet Silverado tonight – running third in stage two showed just how much speed we had – but we just lost the brakes at the end. I overshot my pit box when the brake pedal went to the floor and after 10 laps of each run that followed I lost my brakes. I was still able to maintain everyone in front of me, but I wasn’t able to gain on them since I couldn’t drive harder into the corner. This No. 42 team is pretty good on the dirt so we’ll shift our focus to Bristol next week.”

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com www.niecemotorsports.com

About Premier Security Solutions:

Founded in 2013 by a retired Flint Michigan Police Officer, Premier Security Solutions is committed to deflect and deter unlawful activity for their clients, create a safe campus, and provide a secure environment. A company fully committed to community involvement and protection. Premier partners with many community organizations like Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and his G.H.O.S.T. team combatting human trafficking. Premier provides an array of security services, including K-12 school campus, industrial logistics, corporate and event security in addition to a state-of-the-art monitoring center and all types of security training for both law enforcement and civilian trainees. For more information, please visit www.premiersecurity.solutions/