Lawless Alan – Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 Race Recap

Race Recap | Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 | Martinsville Speedway

Team: No. 45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Lawless Alan

Start: 15th

Finish: 20th

Driver Point Standings: 19th

Owner Point Standings: 23rd

Race Rundown – No. 45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet Silverado

Alan and the No. 45 team held steady in the top-20 in the opening laps at Martinsville Thursday night before a strategy call to stay out during the caution on lap 38 positioned them in the top-10 heading into the final laps of Stage One. Alan fell one spot short of earning a stage point, settling for 11th in the opening stage.

After pitting at the stage break before the start of Stage Two, Alan was sent for a spin in turn two to bring out the caution but remained on the lead lap, resulting in a 29th-place finish in the stage. The No. 45 team opted to stay out at the stage break and restarted the final stage in eighth, but differing strategies on the track shuffled Alan back to outside the top-15 before settling for a 20th-place finish – marking the second-consecutive race as the highest finishing rookie in the field.

Alan on his first short track event of the 2022 season: “It was a decent night here at Martinsville for our No. 45 AUTOParkit team. Finishing 20th is not where we wanted to be, but we learned a lot. We were really aggressive – we used people up and we got used up – it’s all part of this place. We’ll learn from this experience and move on to Bristol.”

