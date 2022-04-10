Bubba Wallace Is More Than Just A NASCAR Driver

William Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. is known as a great race car driver and also for being among the only few drivers who overcame the racial barrier to compete at motorsports’ highest level. Wallace has been reconigned with this accomplished for many years, however, there is so much more to him and yet no one talks about it.

Wallace is way more than just being a NASCAR driver, Wallace is a phenomenal racing driver. The accolades and achievements are proof of his tremendous abilities and skillset. But there is so much more to him. His ravishing personality, loving and respectful nature, and confidence in making a path for other black people to enter the sport.

Today, we will try to understand Bubba Wallace and his exceptional aspects of life.

A Glimpse at Bubba Wallace’s Career

At the age of nine, Wallace started racing in Legends Car Racing and Bandolero series. In 2005 he won 35 Bandolero Series races and in 2008 he became the youngest driver to win at Franklin County Speedway.

Later in 2010, Wallace began competing in NASCAR K&N Pro Series East. He was signed as a development driver for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). From there, his career took off, and he became the youngest driver ever to win at the track. In the same year, he captured the K&N Pro Series East “Rookie of the Year Award”, the first African American to win the title.

An Important Part of Xfinity Series

In 2012, Wallace made his national series debut through Xfinity Series. He won his first career pole the same year. In 2015, Bubba Wallace left Joe Gibbs Racing and joined Roush Fenway Racing as a full-time driver. Before he was participating as a part-time racer only. Throughout the Xfinity Series, Wallace kept acing each game. In the majority of the games, he finished under 10th position.

A New Era – Truck Series

In 2013, Wallace became the first African-American to win in a NASCAR national series. Wendell Scott was the last African-American who won such a title in 1963. It was a whole gap of 50 years!

2014 marked his first non-short track victory with Kyle Busch Motorsports. Throughout the Truck Series, Wallace shone like a true star. He won many accolades and broke several records.

Success Changing the Life in Cup Series

Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM) signed Wallace as a replacement for Cup Series in 2017. It made him the first African-American to race in a Cup Series since 2006 Bill Lester. Later in 2018, Richard Petty Motorsports signed him as a full-time driver. It made Wallace the first African-American a full-time Cup Series rider after Wendell Scott in 1971.

In 2018, Wallace made it to Ebony Magazine’s Power 100 List. He joined the ranks with Antonio Brown, Stephen Curry, and Barack and Michelle Obama.

2019 marked Wallace’s 3rd position, giving him the recognition of “Highest Finishing African-American in the Daytona 500”. In 2021, Wallace became the first black driver to win a Cup Series.

Hank Aaron and Bubba Wallace Special Moment

Wallace is a great fan of the legendary Henry Louis “Hank” Aaron. Since his childhood, he has been following Major League Baseball’s star, Hank Aaron.

In 2018, when Wallace appeared for his Daytona 500 race, he had a special moment with the National Baseball Hall of Famer. The former Home Run King called Wallace before the match. Receiving a phone call from the idol is a miracle in itself.

At that time, Wallace was part of Richard Petty Motorsports, and when he realized that the call is from his favorite legend, Hank Aaron, he got excited about it. Aaron called to wish Wallace good luck and hope that the race will go great for him.

And the rest is history!

Wallace made history in Daytona 500, by becoming the first black man to finish second in the race. After all, he spoke with the iconic history-maker himself that day!

If you are not aware, Henry Louis “Hank” Aaron was himself a history maker. He was the first black man to become a Home Run King in MLB. He took the title of Home Run King from a white man.

What Makes Bubba Wallace Different & Unique?

Wallace is more than just a NASCAR driver and a racer. Above all, he is a human with a golden heart. He values people and respects every individual.

Wallace is a philanthropist. He founded the “Live to be Different” foundation. The foundation is dedicated to making the lives better for the unfortunate. In the second quarter of 2020, Wallace received Pocono Spirit Award by National Motorsports Press Association. The same year, he received the Comcast Community Champion of the Year award.

After the brutal murder of George Floyd, Wallace became the face of stock car racing for the Black Lives Matter movement. In 2020, he called on NASCAR to prohibit the display of the Confederate Battle Flag at the races.

During his Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relied 500 NASCAR race, his car had a special paint, honoring the Black Lives Matter movement. He actively preaches “Compassion, Love, and Understanding” for all.

His unbelievable athletic abilities have also paved a way for black racers in NASCAR. He is a pioneer and a beacon of hope for black people.

Bubba Wallace – A Beacon of Hope & Compassion

Wallace is a true gentleman. He believes in equality and hates discrimination. Wallace is an active advocate for the rights of the black man in every field of life. With such high moral values, viewing Wallace as just a NASCAR driver is wrong. He has a whole different identity apart from being a racing driver.

Author Bio:

Scott Trick is the founder of https://sportscardsauthority.com. Scott has been collecting sports cards since the early 80’s. He loves all sports and all cards and treats them like art. His favorite players are Robin Yount, Hank Aaron, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brett Favre. It’s obvious he is from the Milwaukee area.