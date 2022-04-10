RCR NCS Post Race Report: Martinsville

Austin Dillon Earns Career-Best Martinsville Speedway Finish with Third-Place Result in the No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet

Finish: 3rd

Start: 23rd

Points: 15th

“It’s great to knock off our third-consecutive top-10 finish in the NASCAR Cup Series, but I’m a little bummed at finishing third at Martinsville Speedway in the No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet tonight. I like to pride myself on coming in clutch during key moments, but I definitely didn’t have a clutch performance at the end of the race. I spun the tires pretty good on the last restart, and it eliminated our chance to win. Once I got back in line there, I had some grip but it was too late to make anything happen. I felt like we had good forward drive all night long. Our Chevy was amazing on the long runs. Everyone at RCR and ECR have been working their tails off to try and put us in position to win. We have been in the simulator working really hard to make this car as good as possible. We’re racing for a win, and that’s what we are going to get if we keep bringing cars like this to the track. That was a great run. We didn’t get what we wanted, but they knew we were here.” -Austin Dillon

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 3CHI Team Battle Hard at Martinsville Speedway

Finish: 18th

Start: 22nd

Points: 12th

“It was a long weekend for our No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet team, but all of these guys at RCR never give up. Our Chevrolet was really fast during practice on Friday, but we missed a little during qualifying and had to start the race 22nd. Even with a mid-pack starting spot, we were feeling good heading into the race because we learned so much on Friday. The race was a little bit more challenging than we anticipated. We struggled with a tight-handling condition throughout the whole race, and really needed help making our car turn through the center of the corners. We gave it everything we had, but just couldn’t seem to make our in-race adjustments stick. We rallied into the top 10 in Stage 3 before the last caution of the race. I just couldn’t fight the traffic when we went into overtime and ended up falling back. We’ll regroup and get ready for Bristol Dirt next weekend.” -Tyler Reddick