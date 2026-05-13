BG Crane Services Back to Battle Miles the Monster with Jeremy Clements Racing

Spartanburg, SC – Jeremy Clements Racing is excited to welcome back BG Crane Services—an industry leader in heavy lifting, complex rigging, and structural steel erection—as the primary sponsor of the #51 Chevrolet this weekend at the Monster Mile, marking the second year of JCR support from the Catlett, VA-based company at Dover Motor Speedway.

In addition to BG Crane Services as the primary sponsor, the #51 team’s associate partners this weekend include Specialty Steels, P&H Fencing, and Alliance Driveaway Solutions.

The NASCAR O’Reilly Series Bet Rivers 200 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 16th at 4:00 PM EST, as the field takes on Dover’s famed 1-mile concrete oval.

“Man, Dover is one of the toughest racetracks we face all season. The concrete surface and banking put a lot of demand on the car, but we are ready for the challenge, and having great partners like BG Crane Services come aboard to support us means a lot. Hopefully, we can bounce back from last week and put together a strong run and take out Miles the Monster.” Said Clements.

The #51 car is also supported throughout the year by associate sponsors Spartan Waste, Rapid Fired Pizza, Sherfick Companies, Elite Towing, Tools4painting, Zmax, Carolina Driveline, Matman Designs, The Racing Warehouse, Nordic Logistics, and Dialed In Focused Energy.

RACE PREVIEW

Track: Dover Motor Speedway

Date: Saturday, May 16th, 2026

Broadcast Information: TV – 4:00 pm EST on The CW & PRN

FAST FACTS

Best Start 3rd – 2020

Best Finish 10th – 2015

27th career start at Dover

JCR TEAM

Crew Chief: Matt Weber

Manufacturer: Chevrolet

ABOUT BG CRANE SERVICES

Founded by Ben Gravett Sr. in 1976, B. G. Crane Services, Inc. has extensive experience in the erection of structural steel buildings and complex structures, and rigging.

B. G. Crane Services, Inc. is fully equipped with lifting and moving equipment as well as the compressors, generators, and welding equipment needed to support large demanding projects.

Follow Jeremy and the team on all the Socials and stay updated on Race weekend.

X: @JClement51 @JCR_Clements51

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Instagram: @jclements51 @jeremyclementsracing