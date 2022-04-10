Petty GMS Race Recap: Martinsville Speedway

Ty Dillon, No. 42 ChevyLiners.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 34th

FINISH: 23rd

POINTS: 25th

Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “Our ChevyLiners.com team battled all night. We started deep in the field and unfortunately didn’t have the best track position for the opening segment. The No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 was loose on entry, tight in the center and needed drive on exit for the first 80 laps. It felt like the right side tires were lacking grip, but Jerame (Donley, crew chief) made air pressure and chassis adjustments that helped the overall handling. During the green flag stop, we played strategy as much as possible and came up about one lap short of getting our laps back. Proud of the effort that everyone on this Petty GMS team showed and we will keep building.”

Erik Jones, No. 43 FOCUSfactor Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 13th

FINISH: 24th

POINTS: 17th

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: “The FOCUSfactor team fought hard for every position tonight. Our Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 fired off tight from the beginning and as the run built, the car would have so much drive off but no turn. During the second stage, the car was loose in and plowing tight up off. With the race being mostly caution free, there weren’t a ton of opportunites to make adjustments or gain track position, but Dave (Elenz, crew chief) kept working on it every chance he had. He made a great strategy call during the green flag pit cycle that kept us out longer than others which really paid off. When the yellow came, we were able to return to the lead lap and move forward from there. I’m happy to be leaving Martinsville with a 13th-place finish.”

