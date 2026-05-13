Front Row Motorsports: Dover Motor Speedway NCS Race Advance (Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith)

Noah Gragson | Todd Gilliland | Zane Smith
Dover Motor Speedway NASCAR Cup Series Race Advance
All-Star Race
Date: Sunday, May 17, 2026
Event: Race 14 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Dover Motor Speedway (1.0-mile)
#of Laps: 350
Time/TV/Radio: 1:00 PM ET on FS1/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90
FRM Points Standings:
Zane Smith (23rd)
Todd Gilliland (26th)
Noah Gragson (30th)
Noah Gragson Notes
The NASCAR Cup Series speeds into its all-star break, with the one-mile Dover Motor Speedway hosting the NASCAR All-Star Race for the first time. The 2026 event will mark the 42nd iteration of the NASCAR All-Star Race, an annual duel of the premier series’ top performers. Noah Gragson and the No. 4 team approach the event with three top-15 finishes on the season and the opportunity to race their way into the final segment of the three-segment format.
NASCAR has also revealed that Gragson is currently a top-5 vote receiver for drivers eligible for the NASCAR All-Star Race Fan Vote. The driver who secures the most votes in the NASCAR All-Star Race Fan Vote will also be granted a position in the final segment of the NASCAR All-Star Race, no matter their result in the first two event segments. Gragson has been the top vote recipient of the NASCAR All-Star Race Fan Vote each of the past three seasons, earning his way into the NASCAR All-Star Race.
Gragson and the No. 4 team will look to “power” their way into the NASCAR All-Star Race with MillerTech Lithium Batteries onboard, marking the brand’s first primary sponsorship event with Front Row Motorsports in 2026. To go with sponsorship at the Dover event, MillerTech will also join the No. 4 entry at Pocono Raceway (Jun. 14) and New Hampshire Motor Speedway (Aug. 23).
For the 2026 season, MillerTech is doubling down on its mission of “Powering Your Adventure” with durable, high-performance battery technology built for any environment. To bring that story to life, MillerTech and Front Row Motorsports have started rolling out a six-part social media series showcasing the many ways its products fuel the adventures of fans, customers and partners alike. For the first video of the series, championship-winning angler and fellow MillerTech ambassador, Jacob Wheeler, joined Gragson for a charity fishing tournament at Daytona International Speedway, where the duo reeled in some big catches while displaying how important it is to have a reliable power source in your boat, while on the lake. From the track to the real world, MillerTech remains committed to providing reliable power wherever the journey leads.
“I’m really looking forward to the All-Star Race this week at Dover and getting the MillerTech colors back on the track,” said Gragson, who has a career best finish of 6th at the concrete oval. “Dover is statistically one of my better tracks and I’ve always felt comfortable there, throughout my career. We led laps last year, and had a strong finish in 2024, so I’m hopeful that we can race our way into that final stage and have a shot at the big prize at the end of the day. I’m also grateful knowing that I have the support of so many fans that give us the opportunity to be voted into the final stage, if the results don’t go the way we’d like them to in the first two stages. It’s truly an honor to have the fans behind me and being able to compete in the All-Star Race the past three seasons, thanks to them, has been incredible. I hope we get the chance to do it again on Sunday.”
Road Crew
Driver: Noah Gragson
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
Crew Chief: Grant Hutchens
Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska
Car Chief: Joey Forgette
Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan
Engineer: Dillon Silverman
Hometown: Chico, California
Engineer: Scott Bingham
Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia
Mechanic: Chris Trickett
Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia
Mechanic: Tony Infinger
Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia
Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw
Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania
Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller
Hometown: Monroe, New York
Spotter: Adam Fournier
Hometown: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Transporter Co-Driver: Ron Miske
Hometown: Fairfield, Connecticut
Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy
Hometown: Augusta, Georgia
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Tafton Hensley
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox
Hometown: Concord, North Carolina
Tire Carrier: Drew Baum
Hometown: Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania
Jackman: Tommy Bebie
Hometown: Cleveland, Ohio
Fueler: Blake Baker
Hometown: Hickory, North Carolina
Todd Gilliland Notes
Todd Gilliland will make his fifth Dover Motor Speedway start this Sunday in the NASCAR All-Star Race. Gilliland’s best Dover result came in 2020 while driving the No. 38 Ford F-150 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series entry for Front Row Motorsports. Gilliland finished fourth in that event, after starting 17th and leading two laps.
The No. 34 is bringing some extra heat this weekend, as Long John Silver’s features its Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Sauce partnership on Gilliland’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse for the 350-mile event. The addition of the Frank’s RedHot brand to the iconic Long John Silver’s car design will be used to showcase a variety of buffalo-flavored options being offered at Long John Silver’s locations for a limited time only. Using their notable slogan, customers at Long John Silver’s can choose to add Frank’s RedHot to their order and “put that $#!T” on their shrimp, chicken or cheese bites.
“Dover has always been a challenging track for me,” said Gilliland. “The sensation of speed around that place is insane, it’s almost scary. I love switching around the All-Star Race. I think it’s a good opportunity to try stuff out and visit different tracks around the country. The fans are always pushing one direction or another on what they want to see and where, so I think the All-Star race is a great place to try something new.”
Road Crew
Driver: Todd Gilliland
Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina
Crew Chief: Chris Lawson
Hometown: Medway, Ohio
Car Chief: Joe Marra
Hometown: Somers, New York
Engineer: Marc Rullo
Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey
Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Spotter: Brit Andersen
Hometown: Branford, Connecticut
Mechanic: Michael Brookes
Hometown: Columbus, Ohio
Interior Specialist: Ethan Deguevara
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
Tire Specialist: Billy John
Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey
Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Kyle Moon
Hometown: Troy, New York
Transporter Co-Driver: Randy Bernier
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Transporter Co-Driver: Rick Grissom
Hometown: Bakersfield, California
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy
Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky
Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon
Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina
Tire Carrier: Paul Steele
Hometown: Wichita, Kansas
Jackman: Ryan Selig
Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois
Fueler: Zeke Nance
Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia
Zane Smith Notes
Along with his teammate Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith’s best Dover result also occurred in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, in the 2020 event. In his lone start in the series at the track, Smith captured the checkered flag after leading 50 laps, competing for GMS Racing. In the NASCAR Cup Series, Smith’s best finish at the track is a 22nd place result in 2025.
Aaron’s Rent to Own joins Smith and the No. 38 team for this weekend’s activities, continuing the return of the iconic Aaron’s Lucky Dog scheme. The nostalgic Lucky Dog design carries a rich history in the NASCAR Cup Series and has been piloted by multiple race winners and championship contenders, making it one of the most recognizable and celebrated paint schemes in the sport.
“All Star weekend is always an exciting one for us, especially for us that aren’t locked in so we can have a shot to make some noise when people aren’t necessarily thinking about the 38 team,” said Smith. “Hopefully, we unload strong, put ourselves in a good spot for Sunday and make it to that final segment to build momentum for Charlotte.”
Road Crew
Driver: Zane Smith
Hometown: Huntington Beach, California
Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty
Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut
Car Chief: Will Norris
Hometown: Bells, Tennessee
Engineer: Jacob Clamme
Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana
Engineer: Chris Yerges
Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin
Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Steve Godfrey
Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut
Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler
Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina
Mechanic: Austin Bloom
Hometown: Lowell, Oregon
Spotter: Ryan Blanchard
Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut
Transport Co-Driver: Bryan Whitman
Hometown: Newton, North Carolina
Transport Co-Driver: Shawn Sellew
Hometown: Stafford Springs, Connecticut
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Michael Louria
Hometown: Gibraltar, Michigan
Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis
Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida
Jackman: Nate McBride
Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia
Fueler: Ray Hernandez
Hometown: Orlando, Florida
ABOUT MILLERTECH
MillerTech Energy Solutions is a faith-based, family-run American manufacturer of UL Certified lithium batteries built to power your adventure. Whether you’ve got an RV parked at the track, a boat at the lake, a golf cart on the course, or you’re living off-grid, MillerTech is built for you. Backed by a 10-year warranty and US-based customer support, MillerTech is the proud sponsor of Noah Gragson and the No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse at Front Row Motorsports. Learn more at millertechenergy.com.
ABOUT LONG JOHN SILVER’S
Long John Silver’s has been serving up famously craveable seafood since 1969. Best known for its iconic battered fish, crispy shrimp, hushpuppies, and legendary crumblies, the brand brings bold flavor and a one-of-a-kind seafood experience to fans across the country. With restaurants from sea to shining sea, Long John Silver’s continues making seafood more accessible, delicious, and fun for everyone. Learn more at ljsilvers.com and follow along on Instagram, Facebook, X, and TikTok.
ABOUT AARON’S
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc. is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions of appliances, electronics, furniture, and other home goods. Aaron’s offers a direct-to-consumer lease-to-own solution through its approximately 1,200 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit FrontRowMotorsports.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.