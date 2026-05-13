Front Row Motorsports: Dover Motor Speedway NCS Race Advance (Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith)

Noah Gragson | Todd Gilliland | Zane Smith

Dover Motor Speedway NASCAR Cup Series Race Advance

All-Star Race

Date: Sunday, May 17, 2026

Event: Race 14 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Dover Motor Speedway (1.0-mile)

#of Laps: 350

Time/TV/Radio: 1:00 PM ET on FS1/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

FRM Points Standings:

Zane Smith (23rd)

Todd Gilliland (26th)

Noah Gragson (30th)

Noah Gragson Notes

The NASCAR Cup Series speeds into its all-star break, with the one-mile Dover Motor Speedway hosting the NASCAR All-Star Race for the first time. The 2026 event will mark the 42nd iteration of the NASCAR All-Star Race, an annual duel of the premier series’ top performers. Noah Gragson and the No. 4 team approach the event with three top-15 finishes on the season and the opportunity to race their way into the final segment of the three-segment format.

NASCAR has also revealed that Gragson is currently a top-5 vote receiver for drivers eligible for the NASCAR All-Star Race Fan Vote. The driver who secures the most votes in the NASCAR All-Star Race Fan Vote will also be granted a position in the final segment of the NASCAR All-Star Race, no matter their result in the first two event segments. Gragson has been the top vote recipient of the NASCAR All-Star Race Fan Vote each of the past three seasons, earning his way into the NASCAR All-Star Race.

Gragson and the No. 4 team will look to “power” their way into the NASCAR All-Star Race with MillerTech Lithium Batteries onboard, marking the brand’s first primary sponsorship event with Front Row Motorsports in 2026. To go with sponsorship at the Dover event, MillerTech will also join the No. 4 entry at Pocono Raceway (Jun. 14) and New Hampshire Motor Speedway (Aug. 23).

For the 2026 season, MillerTech is doubling down on its mission of “Powering Your Adventure” with durable, high-performance battery technology built for any environment. To bring that story to life, MillerTech and Front Row Motorsports have started rolling out a six-part social media series showcasing the many ways its products fuel the adventures of fans, customers and partners alike. For the first video of the series, championship-winning angler and fellow MillerTech ambassador, Jacob Wheeler, joined Gragson for a charity fishing tournament at Daytona International Speedway, where the duo reeled in some big catches while displaying how important it is to have a reliable power source in your boat, while on the lake. From the track to the real world, MillerTech remains committed to providing reliable power wherever the journey leads.

“I’m really looking forward to the All-Star Race this week at Dover and getting the MillerTech colors back on the track,” said Gragson, who has a career best finish of 6th at the concrete oval. “Dover is statistically one of my better tracks and I’ve always felt comfortable there, throughout my career. We led laps last year, and had a strong finish in 2024, so I’m hopeful that we can race our way into that final stage and have a shot at the big prize at the end of the day. I’m also grateful knowing that I have the support of so many fans that give us the opportunity to be voted into the final stage, if the results don’t go the way we’d like them to in the first two stages. It’s truly an honor to have the fans behind me and being able to compete in the All-Star Race the past three seasons, thanks to them, has been incredible. I hope we get the chance to do it again on Sunday.”

Road Crew

Driver: Noah Gragson

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Crew Chief: Grant Hutchens

Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska

Car Chief: Joey Forgette

Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan

Engineer: Dillon Silverman

Hometown: Chico, California

Engineer: Scott Bingham

Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Mechanic: Chris Trickett

Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia

Mechanic: Tony Infinger

Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia

Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw

Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania

Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller

Hometown: Monroe, New York

Spotter: Adam Fournier

Hometown: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Transporter Co-Driver: Ron Miske

Hometown: Fairfield, Connecticut

Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy

Hometown: Augusta, Georgia

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Tafton Hensley

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Drew Baum

Hometown: Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania

Jackman: Tommy Bebie

Hometown: Cleveland, Ohio

Fueler: Blake Baker

Hometown: Hickory, North Carolina

Todd Gilliland Notes

Todd Gilliland will make his fifth Dover Motor Speedway start this Sunday in the NASCAR All-Star Race. Gilliland’s best Dover result came in 2020 while driving the No. 38 Ford F-150 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series entry for Front Row Motorsports. Gilliland finished fourth in that event, after starting 17th and leading two laps.

The No. 34 is bringing some extra heat this weekend, as Long John Silver’s features its Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Sauce partnership on Gilliland’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse for the 350-mile event. The addition of the Frank’s RedHot brand to the iconic Long John Silver’s car design will be used to showcase a variety of buffalo-flavored options being offered at Long John Silver’s locations for a limited time only. Using their notable slogan, customers at Long John Silver’s can choose to add Frank’s RedHot to their order and “put that $#!T” on their shrimp, chicken or cheese bites.

“Dover has always been a challenging track for me,” said Gilliland. “The sensation of speed around that place is insane, it’s almost scary. I love switching around the All-Star Race. I think it’s a good opportunity to try stuff out and visit different tracks around the country. The fans are always pushing one direction or another on what they want to see and where, so I think the All-Star race is a great place to try something new.”

Road Crew

Driver: Todd Gilliland

Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Chris Lawson

Hometown: Medway, Ohio

Car Chief: Joe Marra

Hometown: Somers, New York

Engineer: Marc Rullo

Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey

Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Spotter: Brit Andersen

Hometown: Branford, Connecticut

Mechanic: Michael Brookes

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

Interior Specialist: Ethan Deguevara

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Tire Specialist: Billy John

Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Kyle Moon

Hometown: Troy, New York

Transporter Co-Driver: Randy Bernier

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Rick Grissom

Hometown: Bakersfield, California

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy

Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky

Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon

Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Paul Steele

Hometown: Wichita, Kansas

Jackman: Ryan Selig

Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois

Fueler: Zeke Nance

Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia

Zane Smith Notes

Along with his teammate Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith’s best Dover result also occurred in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, in the 2020 event. In his lone start in the series at the track, Smith captured the checkered flag after leading 50 laps, competing for GMS Racing. In the NASCAR Cup Series, Smith’s best finish at the track is a 22nd place result in 2025.

Aaron’s Rent to Own joins Smith and the No. 38 team for this weekend’s activities, continuing the return of the iconic Aaron’s Lucky Dog scheme. The nostalgic Lucky Dog design carries a rich history in the NASCAR Cup Series and has been piloted by multiple race winners and championship contenders, making it one of the most recognizable and celebrated paint schemes in the sport.

“All Star weekend is always an exciting one for us, especially for us that aren’t locked in so we can have a shot to make some noise when people aren’t necessarily thinking about the 38 team,” said Smith. “Hopefully, we unload strong, put ourselves in a good spot for Sunday and make it to that final segment to build momentum for Charlotte.”

Road Crew

Driver: Zane Smith

Hometown: Huntington Beach, California

Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty

Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut

Car Chief: Will Norris

Hometown: Bells, Tennessee

Engineer: Jacob Clamme

Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana

Engineer: Chris Yerges

Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Steve Godfrey

Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut

Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler

Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Mechanic: Austin Bloom

Hometown: Lowell, Oregon

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut

Transport Co-Driver: Bryan Whitman

Hometown: Newton, North Carolina

Transport Co-Driver: Shawn Sellew

Hometown: Stafford Springs, Connecticut

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Michael Louria

Hometown: Gibraltar, Michigan

Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Jackman: Nate McBride

Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia

Fueler: Ray Hernandez

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

ABOUT MILLERTECH

MillerTech Energy Solutions is a faith-based, family-run American manufacturer of UL Certified lithium batteries built to power your adventure. Whether you’ve got an RV parked at the track, a boat at the lake, a golf cart on the course, or you’re living off-grid, MillerTech is built for you. Backed by a 10-year warranty and US-based customer support, MillerTech is the proud sponsor of Noah Gragson and the No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse at Front Row Motorsports. Learn more at millertechenergy.com.

ABOUT LONG JOHN SILVER’S

Long John Silver’s has been serving up famously craveable seafood since 1969. Best known for its iconic battered fish, crispy shrimp, hushpuppies, and legendary crumblies, the brand brings bold flavor and a one-of-a-kind seafood experience to fans across the country. With restaurants from sea to shining sea, Long John Silver’s continues making seafood more accessible, delicious, and fun for everyone. Learn more at ljsilvers.com and follow along on Instagram, Facebook, X, and TikTok.

ABOUT AARON’S

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc. is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions of appliances, electronics, furniture, and other home goods. Aaron’s offers a direct-to-consumer lease-to-own solution through its approximately 1,200 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit FrontRowMotorsports.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.