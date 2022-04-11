Best Sports Betting Sites to Wager on Motorsports

Motorsport has been around for more than a century and for many is regarded as one of the most thrilling sports around. Once the grid lights go out, it’s everyone for themselves as the drivers take corners at breakneck speeds, pass opposing drivers with risky maneuvers, and pray that their vehicles make it to the end without issue.

While watching a race unfold is undoubtedly exciting, for many of you, that excitement is increased tenfold by wagering on the outcome. If you’re lucky enough to live in a state where online sports betting is legal, you can place wagers on some of the biggest motorsports events worldwide. This includes IndyCar, NASCAR, Formula 1, MotoGP, and the World Rally Championship!

If you’re unsure where to go to place your bets, this article will give you the helping hand you need, as we will let you know about the best sports betting sites you can use to wager on motorsports. Alternatively, you can check a list of legal betting states information page for further guidance. There you will find information regarding the legal online sportsbooks you can use to place wagers, the sort of events covered, and the bonuses that each platform is currently offering.

Is Online Sports Betting Legal in Your State?

Before you think about the events and wagers that you want to place, and which are the best sporting sites to wager on motorsports, you first need to know if you’re legally allowed to do so. Currently, it is legal to place wagers on sports such as motorsports in 19 states with two more, Washington and North Carolina, in the process of legalizing sports betting.

This is the current list of US states where online sports betting is legal:

Arkansas

Colorado

Delaware

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Michigan

Mississippi

Montana

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

New Mexico

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Tennessee

West Virginia

If you live in any of the states on that list, you’re free to place bets on the next Formula 1 race, the outright IndyCar championship winner, or use any of the other motorsports betting markets made available to you.

What are the Best Sites to Use for Wagering on Motorsports?

With the legality of sports betting in your state now cleared up, you’re free to start looking around for the best sports betting sites to use. However, where do you start? Well, most states where sports betting is legal will offer sportsbooks from the following big brands:

DraftKings

PointsBet

FanDuel

UniBet

William Hill

Each of those sportsbooks will offer you plenty of motorsports markets, so if you fancy Lewis Hamilton, regarded by many as the best ever Formula 1 driver, to win yet another F1 championship, or have a hunch about who will win the Daytona 500, they will have you covered.

That said, how do you know which of them to choose? Well, often it will come down to personal preference. Some platforms may offer the best bonuses, whether enhanced odds or perhaps some free bets. Others may have more of the markets you want and not just for motorsports or better odds for your favorite sporting events. You might prefer the betting interface of one sportsbook compared to another, or others might offer payment methods that you suit more than others.

In short, it is worth inspecting each of the sportsbooks mentioned above before deciding which one ticks more of your boxes. There’s nothing stopping you from signing up for all of them, anyway. You’re not obliged to make a deposit, so can just create an account and have a good look around the markets, odds, bonuses, features, and more that each offer.

The Checkered Flag – Claim Your Glory!

If you’re a fan of motorsports and wanted some information regarding where and how you can wager on the sport that you love, we hope this article was of help. We know it can be overwhelming trying to understand online gambling laws, the different sports betting sites that offer motorsports markets, and how you should go about choosing which to use.

However, as all the above sports betting sites are fully licensed and regulated, and will offer markets for motorsports and all other‌ major sports, including basketball, football, baseball, and more, either of them will provide you with what you’re looking for. All that’s left to do is to think about the wagers you will place. You have access to all the major motorsports series in the world. Even if you don’t know much about a series such as MotoGP, you can still take a punt on who you think will cross the finish line first!