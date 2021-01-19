Do you know that Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the United States with more than 3.3 million fans? Over the years, the majority of people have only believed in football, basketball, ice hockey, and baseball. However, some people know little about Pickleball. Probably because it’s not been popular among fans of various games.

What is Pickleball?

If you are thinking of trying a game with simple rules, you shouldn’t hesitate to try pickleball is the way to go. It’s a sport that involves the use of paddles and combines elements of games such as tennis. It’s played using a paddle and a plastic ball with holes.

Despite the simplicity of the rules, you may as well find it challenging. That can be when playing with experienced players who know every tactic of playing it.

For you to play the game effectively, you must be around a kitchen line. The kitchen line should be about seven feet from the net. You should be aware that serves should not fall in the kitchen area. If a player finds themselves in the area, they will have to give one point away. That applies to both players even after the clearance of the ball.

Regardless of the rules, Pickleball remains a perfect game. Especially if you are looking for an easy game to play in the evening with friends. It’s a game that you can play in the evening and wake up energized for other regular duties.

Other games may make you tired the following day to the extent of failing to do other activities. But, that is not the case with pickleball.

What has led to the rise of Pickleball?

Consider the highlighted factors below to understand the reason behind the rise of Pickleball. You can check out pickleballer.com is a good resource if you want to learn more about this sport.

A social activity

Pickleball offers the majority of the players the opportunity to interact with other players without distractions. In other games, interaction, as you play, may not be easy. Furthermore, there may be limited time to do that.

However, with Pickleball, the players can convert a tennis court to a Pickleball court. A tennis court can host approximately four pickleball courts. That can allow you and your friends to play closely and also share a fantastic moment.

Fitness activity

Most of the diseases that affect us today arise from failure to exercise. If you don’t exercise, you accumulate toxic substances in your body, making your body and the general immune system weak.

That provides a perfect pathway for chronic diseases. Additionally, the majority of people like eating junk foods and fail to exercise. That may lead to the rise of diseases in their bodies.

However, when you indulge in a Pickleball, you will fully engage yourself in the best form of exercise. As a result, you will burn all the calories that may be present in your body. That is why the majority of people prefer pickleball.

Not complicated to learn

Some games require the players to practice extensively to master the skills. However, that’s not the case with Pickleball. You don’t need top-notch skills to succeed in the game. Also, you can combine other gaming skills such as those used to play ping pong to play the game.

Despite your level of experience in the game, you can opt for pickleball. You will undoubtedly find it easy to become an expert in the game within a shorter period of gaming.

A perfect game for parks

Anyone who loves going to parks would not mind getting a perfect game to play. Some people always think that tennis is the only outdoor game they can enjoy. However, Pickleball joins the list of the popular outdoor games that one can enjoy playing too.

Those who own parks have also realized the rising demand for outdoor games. After figuring it out, the majority of them opted to install the game because it’s not costly. That justified the rapid rise of the game.

Easy acquisition of the playing items

What makes it difficult for other games to become famous is the acquisition cost of their equipment. If you love pickleball, you can be sure that it will not cost you much to acquire the outdoor pickleball pole. Besides, the plastic balls and the paddle aren’t expensive either.

Pickleball remains a perfect game for you and your friends. You won’t get tired of playing it. Furthermore, it’s a game that is easy to master since the skills required are few. It’s a game that fits almost everyone who loves both outdoor and indoor gaming.