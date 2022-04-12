Chris Buescher – Bristol Dirt Advance

Team: No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Twitter: @RFK17Team, @RFKRacing and @Chris_Buescher

Race Format: 125.5 miles, 250 laps, Stages: 75-75-100

First Practice – Friday, April 15 at 4:05 p.m. ET on FS1

Final Practice – Friday, April 15 at 6:35 p.m. ET on FS1

Heat Races – Saturday, April 16 at 6 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

Feature Race – Sunday, April 17 at 7 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Weekend Format

· Heat races return for this weekend’s dirt racing, with a random draw set to determine Saturday’s heat race starting lineups.

· Passing and finishing points from each heat race will determine lineups for Sunday night’s feature race. Drivers will receive one point for each spot improved in their respective heat, with finishing points on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scale.

Buescher at Bristol Motor Speedway

· Last season Buescher finished 14th in the No. 17 in the inaugural Bristol Dirt event after starting from the 11th spot.

· Overall at BMS, Buescher has two top-10s with a career-best fifth-place run back in the 2013 fall race. He most recently ran eighth in the fall of 2020.

· He also made five Xfinity starts at BMS with three top-10s, including a best effort of third in 2015.

Scott Graves at Bristol Motor Speedway

· Graves is coming off an impressive year one at the Bristol Dirt race, where he led Ryan Newman to a fifth-place run in 2021, which stands as his best finish at Bristol in his Cup career.

· Graves otherwise has one top-10 – a P9 – in the 2019 spring race, and five top-15s overall.

QUOTE WORTHY

Buescher on racing at Bristol:

“Bristol weekend is always exciting for me as it stands as my favorite track and is always a blast. Putting dirt on it makes it that much more challenging, but hopefully in our case makes it more fun. We’re looking forward to a full weekend to continue our grind in the Fastenal Ford.”

Last Time Out

Buescher drove his Fastenal Ford to a 15th-place run at Martinsville last Saturday night after a career-best qualifying effort of fourth.

On the Car

Fastenal, in its 12th season with RFK in 2022, makes its sixth appearance with the No. 17 this weekend. In its early days with RFK, Fastenal originally was a partner with the No. 99 team before moving over to the No. 17 team since. They were also the primary partner on the No. 60 Xfinity Series entry that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

Fastenal will feature top suppliers Kimberly Clark Pro, CRC Industries, Sqwincher / Kent Precision, Duracell Industrial Operations and Bosch Tool on Buescher’s Mustang as he competes this weekend. For more information on these suppliers, visit Fastenal.com, and stay up-do-date on social @FastenalCompany.

About Fastenal

Fastenal [Nasdaq: FAST] is North America’s largest fastener distributor and a ‘one-stop’ source for hundreds of thousands of OEM, MRO and Construction products. With more than 2,600 stores worldwide, the company supports B2B customers with tailored local inventory and dedicated personnel, who visit regularly, quickly respond to emergency needs, and provide efficient inventory management solutions. Fastenal’s service-oriented business network includes the world’s largest industrial vending program, 14 regional distribution centers, 8 custom manufacturing facilities, thousands of delivery vehicles, and industry-leading sourcing, quality and engineering resources.