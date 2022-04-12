Gilliland Ready for Cup Series Dirt Debut

First Phase Returns to the 38 Team

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (April 12, 2022) – Todd Gilliland, driver of the No. 38 FirstPhaseCard.com Ford Mustang, will make his first NASCAR Cup Series start at the “Last Great Colosseum”, the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway this Sunday night.

﻿The Cup Series rookie last took to the Bristol dirt in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series where he earned a fourth-place finish. Gilliland looks for another solid weekend, excited for the challenge ahead.

“I actually really enjoyed the dirt races when they came around on the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule,” Gilliland stated. “We finished fourth here last year in the truck, and I’m optimistic with how this new car will run. I look at this as an opportunity for us to capitalize and take advantage when the field is on an equal setting. I’m pumped for it.”

Gilliland comes back to the track with the anchor partner of the No. 38 program, First Phase. The new credit card from CURO Credit, LLC, issued by The Bank of Missouri is back for its second race of the season after making its debut earlier this season at the Clash at the Coliseum and the Daytona 500. The product provides pathways to financial freedom for people with unestablished or imperfect credit.

Gilliland is ready for another good race with First Phase.

“It’s cool to have First Phase credit card back as the primary partner this weekend in such a big event,” said Gilliland. “This is a new card and we’re trying to get more and more people to learn about the First Phase credit card and see if it’s perfect for them. For me, I love the car. It’s sharp and it will look cool under the lights this Easter Sunday.”

ABOUT CURO

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) is a full-spectrum consumer credit provider across the U.S. and Canada. The Company was founded in 1997 by three childhood friends in Kansas to meet the growing consumer need for short-term loans. Today, CURO operates a robust, omni-channel platform providing comprehensive credit solutions to help customers achieve their financial goals. CURO’s decades of experience with alternative data power the underwriting and scoring engine, mitigating risk across the full spectrum of credit products. CURO operates under a number of brands including Speedy Cash®, Rapid Cash®, Cash Money®, LendDirect®, Flexiti®, Avío Credit®, Opt+®, Revolve Finance®, Heights Finance, Southern Finance, Covington Credit, Quick Credit and First Phase. Our diversified product channels allows us to meet the changing needs and preferences of our customers.

ABOUT FIRST PHASE

First Phase is a new credit card issued by The Bank of Missouri that provides pathways to financial freedom for people with unestablished or imperfect credit. It’s a powerful tool that can provide flexibility and help fuel the next chapter of their financial future. First Phase is the doing business assumed name of CURO Credit, LLC, whose ultimate parent company is CURO Group Holdings Corp (NYSE: CURO).

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.