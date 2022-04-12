Fourth Annual HSR Spring Fling at Sebring International Raceway Moves 2022 HSR Racing Season Off to Competitive Start

SEBRING, Florida (April 12, 2022) –The season-opening Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Spring Fling produced a competitive collection of nine different feature race winners during a packed two days of competition last week at Sebring International Raceway, April 6 – 8.

Kicking off the HSR season for the fourth-straight year, the 2022 Edition of the HSR Spring Fling once again called on a unique weekday schedule that was introduced to rave reviews last year.

This year’s action took place last Wednesday through Friday and was highlighted by four feature races across the final two days that accounted for nine different overall and “race-within-a-race” class battles. The Spring Fling’s typically full schedule also included a trio of HSR WeatherTech Sprint Series for all Run Groups on Thursday and Friday.

The weekend’s only feature race repeat winner was a familiar one with Todd Treffert taking overall honors in both Thursday’s Sasco Sports International/American Challenge and Friday’s GT Classic (GTC) and Vintage class B.R.M. Chronographes Endurance Challenge one-hour race.

Treffert scored overall and Porsche class Sasco Sports honors for the third-straight running of the HSR Spring Fling in his No. 14 Speedconcepts 1974 No. 14 Porsche 911 IROC Prepared by the 901 Shop. He backed up the Sasco Sports sprint race win with a Friday morning overall and GTC class B.R.M. victory.

Second overall, and first in the Sasco Sports American class, was secured by Jeff McKee in his unique 1964 No. 51 Ford Falcon prepared by Olthoff Racing.

The Sasco Sports International class win went to Ernie Wilding in his FAS Autosports 1995 No. 82 BMW M3 who capped a quick and competitive run with a fourth-place overall showing.

Thursday’s other feature race – the season-opening Stoner Car Care Global GT sprint – was won by Jeff Bernatovich in his 1990 No. 90 Corvette GT1.

Treffert, who also captured the 2021 B.R.M. Chronographes Endurance GTC win, was joined on this year’s endurance race winners rostrum by John Deford who scored Vintage class honors and a competitive fourth-place overall finish in his 1970 No. 57 Porsche 914/6 prepared by the 901 Shop.

Friday afternoon’s B.R.M. Chronographes Endurance Challenge one-hour race for Prototype, Historic and GT Modern (GTM) cars was won overall by the 2014 No. 41 Oreca FLM09 Le Mans Prototype Challenge “PC” car co-driven by Matthew Miller and James French. Miller and French took both the overall and Prototype class win with a 4.305 second margin of victory.

In fourth place and just one lap shy of the Prototype top finishers was Matteo Ferrer who brought the 1976 No. 5 Porsche 935/K1 from Amalfi Racing back to victory lane. Ferrer swept both HSR Group 9 WeatherTech Sprint races in the K1 in May of 2019 at Barber Motorsports Park and last Friday took his first endurance win in the car with the B.R.M. Historic class victory.

The GTM class victory was secured by John Ware and his grandson Carson Ware who co-drove the 2017 No. 412 Porsche 991.2 Cup to seventh overall.

The HSR Spring Fling was the lead-in event for the 44th HSR Mitty, Round 2 on the 2022 HSR Schedule, which takes place at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, April 27 – May 1. Last week’s Spring Fling was also the first of HSR’s annual pair of races on the legendary Sebring International Raceway circuit in 2022. Nine months from now, the HSR racing year once again concludes with the season-ending HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour and Sebring Historics, November 30 – December 4.

Tickets for the 44th HSR Mitty are now on sale and available at www.HSRTickets.com. Competitor information, including entry information, event schedule, eligible Run Groups and more, is available at the official HSR Mitty Event Page at https://hsrrace.com/themitty2022/.

About HSR: Now an International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) property, Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) was formed in the mid-1970s with an event at Road Atlanta. There was one goal then and it remains true today: to celebrate the race cars from the past. As a “time machine” of sights and sounds, HSR provides a venue for competitors and spectators alike to share in the wonderful history and excitement created by the cars that competed at race tracks around the world. HSR currently sanctions eight vintage and historic racing events at some of the world’s most renowned race tracks, including Road Atlanta, Sebring International Raceway, Daytona International Speedway and more. The complete schedule and full event information can be found on HSR’s website at www.HSRRace.com. Look for the HSR Channel on YouTube and follow HSR on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/HSRrace/ and on Twitter and Instagram at @HSR_race. A dedicated website for the Classic 24 Hour at Daytona presented by IMSA is available at www.Classic24hour.com.