AgRevolution Furthers Partnerships with International Hot Rod Association and Ellis Park Racing & Gaming

From Farms to Tracks: AgRevolution’s Reliable Equipment Powers Unexpected Places

MAYFIELD, KENTUCKY (April 28, 2026) – AgRevolution, an agricultural equipment dealership serving farmers across Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Ohio, announced major partnerships with the International Hot Rod Association (IHRA), the major North American drag racing group headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio, and Ellis Park Racing & Gaming, a Churchill Downs Inc. horse racing entertainment venue located in Henderson, Kentucky. These collaborations showcase how AgRevolution’s advanced equipment, service and team expertise deliver value well beyond the farm, supporting a wide range of venues from racetracks to equestrian parks.

“AgRevolution’s commitment to quality and service starts on the farm, but it extends far beyond that,” said Stacy Anthony, CEO, AgRevolution. “You’ll find AgRevolution equipment and team members making a difference wherever reliability, safety and high performance is needed – at racetracks, parks and other venues across our region.”

AgRevolution has signed a three-year partnership to serve as the official race tractor for the IHRA Pro Pulling Series, the world’s largest truck and tractor pulling sanctioning body that features 300 sessions of competition across 20 states. To support this ongoing initiative, AgRevolution sold 30 Fendt tractors to the IHRA for active use at races and tractor pulls. As part of the arrangement, the dealership was also named the Official Supplier of Tow and Track Maintenance Tractors for the IHRA Pro Pulling Series and the MAC Trailer Winter Nationals. AgRevolution will maintain sponsorship of IHRA Pro Pulling Series events and provide both Fendt and Massey Ferguson tractors for event operations.

Expanding its commitment to local partnerships, AgRevolution is now an official sponsor of Ellis Park, which provides live thoroughbred horse racing during the summer season, with simulcast wagering 365 days a year. AgRevolution recently sold seven Massey Ferguson tractors to the venue for track maintenance.

For both the IHRA and Ellis Park, AgRevolution will provide comprehensive equipment maintenance, operational training and ongoing support at the venues. Additionally, farmers and attendees will be able to connect directly with the AgRevolution team at each race. AgRevolution will have a dedicated booth onsite to share information about various opportunities for individuals interested in the agriculture industry, specifically promoting technician and technology-focused careers. Attendees will also enjoy engaging promotional activities from AgRevolution, including exclusive ride and drive experiences at the racetracks and horse tracks.

About AgRevolution

AgRevolution is a full-line dealer with a highly skilled mobile service team offering FarmerFirst, on-farm service. Operating across Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Ohio, AgRevolution has 12 brick-and-mortar locations and a fleet of 61 state-of-the-art service trucks. The dealership offers AGCO’s full lineup of popular brands, including Fendt®, Massey Ferguson and PTx® equipment, parts, sales and service. Additionally, AgRevolution provides maintenance and repair for all makes and models of agricultural equipment through their on-site mobile services.

Fendt, Massey Ferguson and PTx are registered trademarks of AGCO. AgRevolution is a trademark of AgRevolution LLC. For more information about AgRevolution, go to AgRev.com.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in agricultural machinery and precision agriculture technologies. Driven by a Farmer-First strategy, AGCO delivers value through its differentiated leading brands, Fendt™, Massey Ferguson™, PTx™ and Valtra™. AGCO’s high-performance equipment and smart farming solutions, including brand-agnostic retrofit technologies and autonomous offerings, empower farmers to drive productivity while sustainably feeding the world. For more information, visit www.agcocorp.com.