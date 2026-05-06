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Ryan Blaney and Shane Van Gisbergen lead the field to start the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on August 10, 2025 (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
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NASCAR at Watkins Glen Weekend Schedule

By Angie Campbell
2 Minute Read

NASCAR travels to Watkins Glen International for a full schedule of racing this weekend. The ARCA Menards series will headline the action with the General Tire 100 on Friday afternoon.

Shane van Gisbergen is the returning Cup Series race winner. Connor Zilisch won the 2025 Xfinity Series (now O’Reilly Auto Parts Series) race at Watkins Glen. Corey Heim claimed the Craftsman Truck Series checkered flag.

Cup Series Notes:

Jeff Gordon leads the NASCAR Cup Series in all-time starts at Watkins Glen with 24.

Kyle Busch leads all active Cup Series drivers with 20 starts at Watkins Glen.

Denny Hamlin (2023, 2018), Kyle Busch (2011, 2017) and Chase Elliott (2019, 2022) lead all active Cup Series drivers with 2 poles each at Watkins Glen.

Kyle Larson (2021, 2022), Chase Elliott (2018, 2019) and Kyle Busch (2008, 2013) lead all active NASCAR Cup Series drivers in wins with two each at Watkins Glen.

Hendrick Motorsports (11), Joe Gibbs Racing (7) and RFK Racing (4) lead the series in wins.

O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Notes:

Connor Zilisch and Shane van Gisbergen have won six straight road course races and 11 of the last 13.

Zilisch will make his fifth O’Reilly Auto Parts Series start this season in the JR Motorsports No. 1 Chevrolet.

Van Gisbergen will drive the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet in his second start this year.

Eleven of the last 16 Watkins Glen races were won by drivers starting on the front row. Seven were won from the pole position.

Justin Allgaier leads all drivers with 3 wins, 5 Top 2s, 9 Top 5s and 5 stage wins in 2026.

Craftsman Truck Series Notes:

Dystany Spurlock will make her series debut at Watkins Glen. She will be the first black woman to make a start in NASCAR’s three national divisions.

Most laps led by drivers in the series this year: Corey Heim (213), Ben Rhodes (147), Christian Eckes (140), Carson Hocevar (112) and Kyle Busch (76).

Teams will have 3 new sets of tires for the race and will start on qualifying scuffs. They will also have two new sets of wet-weather tires.

ThorSport and TRICON are the only teams that have won the pole in 2026.

Friday, May 9

9:30 a.m.: ARCA Menards Series Practice – 45 minutes
10:30 a.m.: ARCA Menards Series Qualifying (Impound/Timed/20 Minutes)

11 a.m.: Craftsman Truck Series Practice (Timed – 45 Minutes) FS2
12:05 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying (Impound) FS2

1:30 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series General Tire 100 at The Glen
41 Laps, 100.45 Miles
FS2/MRN/SiriusXM
Post ARCA Menards Series race: NASCAR Press Pass

4:30 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series Bully Hill Vineyards 176 at The Glen
Stages 20/40/72 Laps = 176.4 Miles
FS1/FOX One/SiriusXM Purse: $789,700
Post Craftsman Truck Series race: NASCAR Press Pass

Saturday, May 9

10:30 a.m.: O’Reilly Series Practice – CW App 11:35 a.m.: O’Reilly Series Qualifying (Impound) – CW App

1 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – Prime/MRN/SiriusXM
2:10 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying (Impound) Prime/MRN/SiriusXM
Post Cup Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

4 p.m.: O’Reilly Series Mission 200 at The Glen
Stages 20/40/82 Laps = 200.9 Miles
CW/MRN/SiriusXM   Purse: $1,653,590
Post O’Reilly Series race: NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, May 10

3 p.m.: Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen
Stages 20/50/100 = 245 Miles
FS1/MRN/SiriusXM
Purse: $11,233,037
Post Cup Series race: NASCAR Press Pass




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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Angie Campbell
Angie Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
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