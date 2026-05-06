Travis Pastrana to drive Kaulig Racing’s Free Agent entry at Charlotte

Travis Pastrana has been revealed as the driver of Kaulig Racing’s No. 25 Free Agent RAM 1500 entry for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series’ North Carolina Education Lottery 200 event at Charlotte Motor Speedway scheduled for May 22.

The announcement makes Pastrana the 10th competitor to be revealed as a driver of the No. 25 Free Agent RAM 1500 entry for Kaulig Racing for at least a single Truck event. He also joins an all-star roster of competitors who have either competed or are scheduled to compete in the entry as part of Kaulig’s inaugural campaign in the Truck division and RAM’s return to NASCAR competition.

“I love racing and competing at everything, and NASCAR is one of the biggest and most competitive stages on earth,” Pastrana said in a released statement. “Having the opportunity to hop in the No. 25 Ram truck with Kaulig Racing through the Free Agent Program is an amazing opportunity. These Ram 1500s are so much fun to drive. We’re going to go out there, put on a show for the fans and see what we can do.”

Pastrana, a native of Annapolis, Maryland, is an 11-time X Games gold medalist and former champion in Nitro Rallycross and the American Rally Association. Having built an accomplished racing resume from motorcross and rally cars, Pastrana made his first appearance across NASCAR’s top three national touring series at Richmond Raceway in April 2012, where he drove the No. 99 RAB Racing Toyota entry to a 22nd-place result in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series division.

Since then, Pastrana has competed in a combined total of 50 starts across NASCAR’s top three series (seven in the Craftsman Truck Series, 42 in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and one in the Cup Series). During his starts, he recorded a single pole at Talladega Superspeedway and four top-10 results, all of which occurred during his lone full-time O’Reilly campaign with Roush Fenway Racing in 2013.

Pastrana made his lone Cup Series start during the 2023 Daytona 500 with 23XI Racing, where he finished in 11th place. His best on-track result through seven Truck starts is a 13th-place result that occurred at Daytona in 2023. He recently competed in this year’s Truck opener at Daytona with Niece Motorsports in February, where he finished in 15th place.

Action sports legend, @TravisPastrana, JUMPED at the opportunity to drive our No. 25 Ram 1500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway! 🤯@RamTrucks | @KauligRacing | @CLTMotorSpdwy pic.twitter.com/8nYWnjNleb — Kaulig Trucks (@Kaulig_Trucks) May 6, 2026

Kaulig Racing launched its free-agent driver program ahead of its inaugural Craftsman Truck Series campaign in November 2025. The program features various competitors from multiple racing divisions and disciplines. Each will compete in at least a single Truck event in one of Kaulig’s RAM 1500 entries numbered 25. The competitors who compete in the entry would not compete for the 2026 Truck Series driver’s championship, but would be evaluated by their on-track performance for a season-ending program prize.

Currently, Kaulig Racing’s No. 25 entry, led by crew chief Alex Yontz, is ranked in 23rd place in the 2026 owner’s standings through seven of the 25-race schedule. The entry is one of five fielded by Kaulig. It competes alongside the No. 10 entry piloted by Corey LaJoie, the No. 12 entry piloted by rookie Brenden “Butterbean” Queen, the No. 14 entry piloted by newcomer Timothy “Mini” Tyrrell and the No. 16 entry piloted by Justin Haley.

Tony Stewart, Ty Dillon, Colin Braun, Corey LaJoie, Carson Ferguson and Parker Kligerman have piloted the entry at least once. Dillon is the only competitor who has piloted the No. 25 entry twice. Braun has recorded the entry’s highest-finishing result of ninth place during the series’ inaugural event at the Streets of St. Petersburg, Florida.

AJ Allmendinger is scheduled to compete in the No. 25 entry this Friday, May 8, at Watkins Glen International. Clint Bowyer and Jamie McMurray will pilot the entry at Dover Motor Speedway (May 15) and Qualcomm Circuit (June 19), respectively. In addition, Ferguson is scheduled to make his second Truck career start at Martinsville Speedway (October 30). Kaulig’s selection and reveal of drivers for the remainder of this season remains to be determined.

The 2026 North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway is scheduled for May 22. It will air at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1, NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM.