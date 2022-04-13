Carson Hocevar – Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt Race Advance

Race Advance – Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt (150 Laps/75 Miles) | Bristol Motor Speedway

Saturday, April 16 | Bristol, Tenn. | 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 42 Premier Security Solutions Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar (Portage, Mich.) | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Hocevar on the first dirt race on the 2022 schedule: “Dirt racing has a lot of unknowns – anybody can be good on the right day, especially on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway. There are a lot of issues that you can run into that are specific to Bristol, such as the overheating issue we experienced last year. Our No. 42 Premier Security Solutions team ran really well at Knoxville last season and I’ve found success of my own in past dirt races. Hopefully our bad luck on the dirt is behind us and we can have a solid weekend fighting for that win that is out there for us.”

Hocevar at Bristol Motor Speedway: Hocevar makes his fourth overall start at Bristol Motor Speedway and second-career start on the dirt Saturday night. He produced a 21st-place finish in last season’s Bristol Dirt event after starting 11th.

In two previous starts on the asphalt, Hocevar ran to a 17th-place finish in 2020 before securing a top-10 finish with a sixth-place showing in his rookie year a season ago. Hocevar led six laps in the Bristol night race last September and held an average running position of ninth on the night.

On the Truck: Hocevar and the No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado will run the Premier Security Solutions paint scheme for Saturday night’s Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt.

Last time out (Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 – Start: 9th / Finish: 17th): Hocevar kept his No. 42 Chevrolet in the top-10 for a majority of the first stage before opting to pit under caution on lap 39 before the stage break, resulting in 14th-place finish in Stage One. After restarting fourth to begin Stage Two, Hocevar made his way into the bottom lane before making the pass to move into third by lap 62. Following a caution on lap 79, he restarted in second before settling for third in Stage Two to earn eight stage points.

Hocevar began to fight a brake issue towards the end of Stage Two and overshot his pit box during the team’s four-tire stop at the stage break. The team worked to remedy the issue during the final stage but it continued to persist, resulting in a 17th-place finish.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About Premier Security Solutions:

Founded in 2013 by a retired Flint Michigan Police Officer, Premier Security Solutions is committed to deflect and deter unlawful activity for their clients, create a safe campus, and provide a secure environment. A company fully committed to community involvement and protection. Premier partners with many community organizations like Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and his G.H.O.S.T. team combatting human trafficking. Premier provides an array of security services, including K-12 school campus, industrial logistics, corporate and event security in addition to a state-of-the-art monitoring center and all types of security training for both law enforcement and civilian trainees. For more information, please visit www.premiersecurity.solutions/