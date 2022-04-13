Lawless Alan – Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt Race Advance

Race Advance – Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt (150 Laps/75 Miles) | Bristol Motor Speedway

Saturday, April 16 | Bristol, Tenn. | 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 45 AUTOParkit™ Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Lawless Alan (Los Angeles, Calif.) | Crew Chief: Darren Fraley

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @lawlessalan25

Alan on making his first career start on dirt: “I’m looking forward to running Bristol Dirt with Niece Motorsports and AUTOParkit in what will be my first career race on dirt. If it’s anything like iRacing, it’s going to be a blast. There’s going to be carnage, for sure, but hopefully we make our way through it and have ourselves a good day on the dirt.”

Alan at Bristol Motor Speedway: Alan makes his second-career start at Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday night and his first on the dirt-covered, half-mile oval. Alan made his Bristol debut last September with Niece Motorsports, recording an 18th-place finish after starting 25th.

On the Truck: Alan and the No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado will run the AUTOParkit™ scheme for Saturday night’s Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt.

Last time out (Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 – Start: 15th / Finish: 20th): Alan and the No. 45 team held steady in the top-20 in the opening laps at Martinsville Thursday night before a strategy call to stay out during the caution on lap 38 positioned them in the top-10 heading into the final laps of Stage One. Alan fell one spot short of earning stage points, settling for 11th in the opening stage.

With 20 laps left to go in Stage Two, Alan was sent for a spin in turn two to bring out the caution but he was able to gather it up and stay on the lead lap. Restarting at the back with only a handful of laps left in Stage Two, Alan clawed his way back to finish 29th in the second stage. The No. 45 team opted to stay out at the stage break and restarted the final stage in eighth, but differing strategies on the track shuffled Alan back outside the top-15 before settling for a 20th-place finish – good enough to earn his second-consecutive and third overall Sunoco Rookie of the Race honor.

Alan goes into the sixth race of the season as the Sunoco Rookie of the Year points leader.

#

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com www.niecemotorsports.com

About AUTOParkit:

AUTOParkit™ designs, manufactures, and constructs fully automated parking systems for new and existing buildings. AUTOParkit system structural steel and modular design can provide double the capacity of a traditional parking garage, providing up to 17 LEED points and drastically reducing construction time. AUTOParkit automated systems are 40 percent less expensive to operate, safer for the user and reduces carbon emissions associated with parking by more than 80 percent. AUTOParkit’s charging pallets provided by AUTOChargit, are a fast and convenient way of charging EVs and Hybrids. AUTOChargit’s patented technology allows for shuffling charged vehicles cutting infrastructure costs by up to 80 percent.

For more information on AUTOParkit, visit www.autoparkit.com

Follow Lawless Alan on Instagram and on the web: @lawless_alan / www.lawlessalanracing.com