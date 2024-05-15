NASCAR Hall of Famers Chad Knaus and Richard Childress, Three-Time NCTS Champion Jack Sprague Among NASCAR All-Star Dignitaries

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (May 15, 2024) – An elite roster of dignitaries will make appearances during NASCAR All-Star Race week, May 15-19, at historic North Wilkesboro Speedway, track officials announced today.

Highly-decorated crew chief and NASCAR Hall of Famer Chad Knaus, who tuned Jimmie Johnson to 81 career victories and seven championships, including a record five in a row, will serve as Grand Marshal for the prestigious race, which is celebrating its 40th running this season. Knaus, who led Jimmie Johnson to a record four NASCAR All-Star Race victories, is the current vice president of competition for Hendrick Motorsports.

Legendary team owner Richard Childress, another NASCAR Hall of Famer who is a six-time championship team owner in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with six additional series crowns in the Xfinity Series and two more in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, has been named as the Honorary Pace Car Driver to help get the NASCAR All-Star Race underway on Sunday evening on the historic .625-mile short track where one driver will earn a lucrative $1 million payday (8 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN Radio). Childress will lead the field to green in a Chevrolet Camaro.

On Saturday, another NASCAR Legend will headline the festivities, as three-time NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champion Jack Sprague will help count down to the green flag by serving as the Grand Marshal for the Wright Bacon 250 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race (1:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN Radio). Michigan native Sprague earned 28 career victories in the Truck Series, and posted finishes of fourth (1995) and second (1996) at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Meanwhile, the National Anthem for the Truck race will be performed by 19-year-old local artist Presley Barker, a singer and songwriter from Traphill, N.C. Presley has performed at the Grand Ole Opry and also been featured on the NBC Today Show and NBC’s Little Big Shots show.

Miss North Carolina, Taylor Loyd, who hails from “Race City USA,” Mooresville, N.C., will perform America The Beautiful prior to Sunday’s NASCAR All-Star Open race (5:30 p.m., FS1, MRN Radio).

Once again, a variety of talented country singers will perform throughout All-Star week on the Fan Zone stage and during pre-race ceremonies, including Warren Zeiders during Sunday’s pre-race concert, Tim Dugger will open for Neal McCoy during All-Star Friday presented by Ramer Oil Company, and noted country singer and social influencer Hannah Dasher, who has a staggering 1.5-million followers on Tik Tok, will perform the National Anthem for Sunday’s NASCAR All-Star Race (8 p.m., FS1, MRN Radio).

Dignitaries for Wednesday’s Window World 125 CARS Tour Late Model Stock Car race:

Grand Marshal: Members of the Window World team

Honorary Starter: David Mastin, director of Franchise Advancement, Window World

National Anthem: Presley Barker, 19-year-old singer and songwriter from Traphill, N.C.

Invocation: Preacher Joe from the zMAX CARS Tour

Dignitaries for Wednesday’s Reverend 100 zMAX CARS Tour Pro Late Model race:

Grand Marshal: Members of the Call family

Honorary Starter: Austin Call, member of the Call family and eighth-generation distiller

Dignitaries for All-Star Friday presented by Raymer Oil Company:

Concert Opening Act: Tim Dugger

Concert: Neal McCoy

Dignitaries for Saturday’s Wright Bacon 250 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race:

Grand Marshal: Jack Sprague, three-time NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champ

Honorary Starter: Andrew Boyles, Tyson Wilkesboro plant manager

Honorary Pace Truck Drivers: Terry Boyett, Wright Brand and Tami Boyett, Tyson VP

National Anthem: Presley Barker, 19-year-old singer and songwriter from Traphill, N.C.

Honor Guard: Fort Liberty Honor Guard

Invocation: Steve Swift, Speedway Motorsports senior vice president of operations and development

Dignitaries for Sunday’s NASCAR All-Star Open race:

America The Beautiful: Taylor Loyd, Miss North Carolina

Honor Guard: Burlington Fire Department

Invocation: Nick Terry, MRO Chaplain

Dignitaries for Sunday’s NASCAR All-Star Race:

Pre-Race Concert: Warren Zeiders, country music star

Grand Marshal: Chad Knaus, Hendrick Motorsports vice president of competition

Honorary Starter: Kevin Holland, retired Army Master General Sergeant

Honorary Pace Car Driver: Richard Childress, Richard Childress Racing team owner

Honor Guard: Burlington Fire Department

National Anthem: Hannah Dasher, country singer and social influencer

Invocation: Edward Graham, chief operating officer, Samaritan’s Purse

