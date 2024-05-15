North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 15, 2024) – Layne Riggs and the No. 38 Infinity Communications Group Ford F-150 return to Riggs’ roots in the short track scene this weekend at the famed North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Riggs and the team come to the North Wilkesboro Speedway after a stellar showing at the Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, running in the Top-10 and even Top-5, before getting caught up in a wreck with 50 laps remaining in the event. Riggs looks to carry that momentum over to this weekend.

While fulfilling his NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series duties this Saturday, Riggs will also compete in this week’s CARS Tour Late Model Stock Car race at the 0.625 mile paved oval.

Track activity for the truck series will start with practice on Friday, May 17 at 3:00 p.m. ET. Qualifying will take place Saturday, May 18th at 10:30 a.m. ET with the race following that afternoon at 1:30 p.m. ET. The 250-lap event can be watched live on FS1. Fans can also listen in from the Motor Racing Network and Sirius XM channel 90.

No. 38 Infinity Communications Group Ford F-150:

DRIVER LAYNE RIGGS:

“This is a big weekend for myself and the team. I’ll be able to capitalize from the CARS Tour race and take what I learn over to the truck. It would be awesome if I could come out of Wilkesboro with two wins. I ran the late model test there, so I feel like I have a leg up on the competition.”

CREW CHIEF DYLAN CAPPELLO:

“We’re looking forward to this weekend, even more so that Layne (Riggs) is running the CARS Tour race today. He’s had solid runs at both Bristol and Martinsville, so I think he can continue that at Wilkesboro, especially with how he ran at Darlington. We have a lot of momentum going into this weekend.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.