Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Long John Silvers Ford Mustang Dark Horse

North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 15, 2024) – Todd Gilliland and Long John Silver’s are back together this weekend for the All-Star race at the North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway.

Gilliland will have to race his way into the main event. Gilliland will compete in Sunday’s All-Star Open in hopes of advancing to the All-Star race on Sunday night. The Open will be a 100-lap race.

The festivities of All-Star Weekend kick off Friday night, May 17th with practice and qualifying starting at 5:00 p.m. ET. Saturday, May 18th will feature Heat Races to determine the field for the Sunday night show, beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET. Starting at 8:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 19th the evening will include both the All-Star Open and 100-lap All-Star race. All the coverage will be televised on FS1 and available on SiriusXM Channel 90 and the Motor Racing Network.

No. 38 Long John Silver’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse:

DRIVER TODD GILLILAND:

“The All-Star race is always a fun event. It’s kind of like the kickoff to the 600 with all the activities surrounding the weekend. We’ll have to race our way into the main event, but with the momentum we have building, I don’t see why we can’t.”

CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY:

“With a million dollars on the line, I definitely want to make it into the main event. Todd (Gilliland) and the team have a lot of good momentum right now, and I think we’ll give the fans a good showing of what were about. I am confident going into this weekend.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.