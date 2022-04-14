La Banda MS De Sergio Lizárraga Will Perform Post-Race Concert at the NASCAR All-Star Race

Univision Dallas and Texas Motor Speedway Partner to Bring a One-of-a-Kind Experience to NASCAR Fans

WHAT:

La Que Buena 94.1 FM is the exclusive Spanish-language radio partner of Texas Motor Speedway; a first-of-its-kind collaboration merging the magnitude of a NASCAR Race and the energy of a Univision event. Together, they will present a post-race concert featuring La Banda MS De Sergio Lizarraga. La Banda MS will perform a full sixty-minute set at the venue’s main racetrack after the final race on Sunday night, May 22, 2022.

“2021’s BMF Fest was the beginning of an amazing partnership with Texas Motor Speedway, NASCAR and Univision. Banda MS is consistently among the top groups in delivering Regional Mexican Music to our community. Having them perform at the end of the NASCAR All-Star Weekend is the perfect frosting on the cake. Look for great things to continue with this strategic partnership,” said Mark Masepohl, President & General Manager, Univision Dallas.

La Banda MS De Sergio Lizárraga was born in 2003 in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico, and has been a staple in ranchera music for the past 16 years. La Banda MS is listed by the specialized press as the most influential group of its kind and Spotify lists it as the most listened to Mexican artist, with 872 million streams achieved throughout 2020. The band has secured 20 consecutive #1 hits including “El Mechón,” “Mi Razón De Ser,” “Hermosa Experiencia,” and more.

“We are honored to partner with Univision and to have La Que Buena as our first-ever Spanish-language radio partner,” said Texas Motor Speedway General Manager Rob Ramage. “Texas Motor Speedway has hosted great events for the Hispanic community for years so La Banda MS performing live as a special part of our NASCAR All-Star Race, a crown jewel motorsports event, is huge. I want everyone in the Hispanic community to join us and know that we support them. Come be part of the fun, enjoy great food and a state fair-like Fan Zone with countless performers and entertainers, then watch a spectacular evening of NASCAR racing at its best before the live post-race performance by La Banda MS, all for the price of one ticket.”

The NASCAR All-Star Race will showcase the best teams and drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series, including 2021 series champion and NASCAR All-Star Race winner Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott and Monterrey, Mexico native Daniel Suarez, driver of the No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Trackhouse Racing.

The NASCAR All-Star Race will be the marquee event of a race weekend featuring all three of NASCAR’s premier series. The SpeedyCash.com 220 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race will be held Friday, May 20, at 7:30 p.m. and the SRS Distribution 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, May 21, at 12:30 p.m. The NASCAR Open will begin at 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 22 and the NASCAR All-Star Race at 7 p.m.

WHEN/WHERE:

Sunday, May 22, post-race, Texas Motor Speedway, 3545 Lone Star Circle, Fort Worth, TX 76177 (post-race)

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

NASCAR All-Star Race tickets for kids 12 and under are just $10. Parking is free and 18x18x14 soft-sided coolers are allowed inside the facility. For more ticket and race weekend information, please visit www.texasmotorspeedway.com.

Keep track of Texas Motor Speedway’s busy schedule by following on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Keep up with all the latest news and information on the speedway website and TMS mobile app.

Visit televisaunivision.com for more information on TelevisaUnivision and follow @UnivisionPRTeam on Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Texas Motor Speedway is among the largest sports stadiums in the United States and features an array of amenities such as the world’s largest TV that make it one of the premier venues in the world of sports. The 1.5-mile superspeedway located in Fort Worth hosts all three NASCAR national series as well as the NTT IndyCar Series among its various races and specialty events throughout the year. Since opening in 1997, Texas Motor Speedway has generated an annual economic impact of approximately $300 million to the North Texas region. Texas Motor Speedway is owned and operated by Speedway Motorsports, LLC, a leading marketer and promoter of motorsports entertainment in the United States. For more information, please visit texasmotorspeedway.com.