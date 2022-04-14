World Finals Grows with Fourth Day of Racing, Unique Format and Increased Purse

World of Outlaws, Super DIRTcar Series championship-deciding event now worth more than $600k over four days of racing with new formats to engage fans and competitors

(CONCORD, NC — April 14, 2022) The 15th running of the World of Outlaws World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte includes a fourth day, an increase in purses and a unique, fan-friendly format.

With more than $600,000 up for grabs during the championship-deciding event Nov. 2-5 for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models and Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds, each series will race three times during the event. Sprint Cars will run on Wednesday and Thursday, Late Models on Wednesday and Friday, Big Block Modifieds on Thursday and Friday and all three race during Saturday night’s season-ending spectacular.

“Adding a day to the World of Outlaws World Finals is going to create much more opportunity for fans to engage with their favorite drivers during the event, plus it creates a huge season finale on Saturday night with more on the line than ever before,” World of Outlaws and DIRTcar Racing CEO Brian Carter said. “It certainly looks as if our championship battles are going to go down to the wire so the intensity on Saturday with more money and the championships at stake will create an unbelievable atmosphere for our fans.”

While the weekday races will be run under each series’ standard format, all three series will be earning points toward Saturday, where points earned during the Wednesday, Thursday and Friday events determine the heat race lineups for Saturday’s huge season finale. The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars and World of Outlaws CASE Late Models will be racing for $15,000-to-win in each of their weekday races and $25,000-to-win on Saturday night, while the Super DIRTcar Series runs for $10,000-to-win during the week and $15,000 in the finale.

Wednesday, Nov. 2: World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars ($15,000) and World of Outlaws CASE Late Models ($15,000) on track; Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds engage with fans.

Thursday, Nov. 3: World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars ($15,000) and Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds ($10,000) on track; World of Outlaws CASE Late Models engage with fans.

Friday, Nov. 4: World of Outlaws CASE Late Models ($15,000) and Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds ($10,000) on track, World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars engage with fans.

Saturday, Nov. 5: World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars ($25,000), World of Outlaws CASE Late Models ($25,000) and Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds ($15,000) race for series championships.

“The World Finals has been one of the most exciting events of the season since its debut in 2007,” Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Executive Vice President and General Manager Greg Walter said. “Through the years, additions have been made to enhance the event, and by adding a fourth day, we create opportunities for fans to engage with the superstars and have quality racing each and every night! With the changes for this year, we believe the World Finals will continue to be a destination for all dirt racing fans from across the country and around the world.”

On a night when a series is not racing, activities will be planned to connect fans and those drivers throughout the venue, from the packed fan midway with souvenirs, games and other attractions, to the pit area and the grandstands. That’s all in addition to the nightly pyrotechnics, big video screens and other fan entertainment activities.

Tickets and camping for the event are available at WorldofOutlawsWorldFinals.com, or by calling 800-455-FANS. Act now to secure a FREE pit pass with the purchase of an event ticket package as the offer expires on Aug. 31, 2022.