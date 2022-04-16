CHEVY NCS AT BRISTOL DIRT: Six Camaro ZL1’s in the Top-10 of Starting Lineup

NASCAR CUP SERIES

BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY

FOOD CITY DIRT RACE

TEAM CHEVY LINEUP

APRIL 16, 2022

TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL TOP-10 STARTING LINEUP:

POS. DRIVER

3rd TYLER REDDICK, NO. 8 3CHI CAMARO ZL1

5th KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM ZL1

6th JUSTIN HALEY, NO. 31 LEAFFILTER GUTTER PROTECTION CAMARO ZL1

7th TY DILLON, NO. 42 FOOD CITY / GAIN CAMARO ZL1

8th ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1

9th CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 KELLEY BLUE BOOK CAMARO ZL1

TOP-FIVE UNOFFICIAL QUALIFYING RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st Cole Custer (Ford)

2nd Christopher Bell (Toyota)

3rd Tyler Reddick (Chevrolet)

4th Chase Briscoe (Ford)

5th Kyle Larson (Chevrolet)

· Four, 15-lap qualifying heat races will determine the starting lineup for the main event. The lineup for the heat races are determined by random draw, performed in the order of team owner points.

· The lineup for the NASCAR Cup Series 250-lap Food City Dirt Race is determined by an accumulation of passing and finishing points.

· Following the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying races, six Camaro ZL1’s have locked-in top-10 starting spots for tomorrow’s event.

· FOX will telecast the NASCAR Cup Series 250-lap Food City Dirt Race live at 7 p.m. ET Sunday, April 17. Live coverage can also be found on PRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Team Chevy high-resolution racing photos are available for editorial use.

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands, available in 79 countries with more than 3.2 million cars and trucks sold in 2020. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.