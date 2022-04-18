Petty GMS Race Recap: Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt

Ty Dillon, No. 42 Food City / Gain Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 7th

FINISH: 10th

POINTS: 21st

Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “I was pretty happy with our Food City/Gain Camaro. It was fast from the moment we unloaded on Friday. We got stuck on the bottom on every restart after the first stage and you just couldn’t get through the field on the bottom. I had a blast though. Dirt racing is fun for me. My roots are dirt racing, so while I haven’t ran a dirt race in about five years, I felt back at home and had a lot of fun. Winning the heat race on Saturday in Lee Petty’s number on dirt, just felt right. I can’t thank Maury Gallagher and Petty GMS for the opportunity. To win our heat race, finish second in the first stage, and bring home our first top-10 this season makes a great weekend for our No. 42 team.”

Erik Jones, No. 43 Food City / Tide Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 14th

FINISH: 24th

POINTS: 19th

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: “Tonight was an up and down one for our Petty GMS team. We made our way forward and then we fell back. The nose was torn off of our Food City/Tide Chevrolet before the last red flag, so we were worrying about getting mud in the radiator. Dave (Elenz, crew chief) and I aren’t dirt guys, so we were learning as the race went on. Just tried to make up as many spots as we could in the final laps. We will move on and focus on Talladega next week.”

ABOUT PETTY GMS:

Petty GMS competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, operating the No. 42 Chevrolet for Ty Dillon and the No. 43 Chevrolet for Erik Jones. The newly formed team brought together two storied organizations in December 2021. Over the last decade, owner Maury Gallagher built a victorious team, capturing two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championships, one ARCA Menards Series title, and two ARCA Menards Series East championships, as well as 65 wins and 235 top-five finishes across six series. Richard Petty, a member of the inaugural NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2010, serves as Chairman of Petty GMS. Petty, known as “The King,” accumulated over 200 wins and was the first of three drivers to win seven championships in the Cup Series. For more information, visit www.pettygms.com.

