RCR NCS Post Race Report: Bristol Dirt

Austin Dillon And The No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Team Show Dirt Track Racing Prowess Before Early Exit From Bristol Motor Speedway

Finish: 31st

Start: 12th

Points: 17th

“We had such a fast Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet, and I love racing on dirt so I just wish we could have been there for the end. Both of our teams were a little worried about our air boxes because we stayed out at the end of Stage 2 instead of pitting. It didn’t work out for the No. 3 team. Too much dirt got into the engine, and we ended up losing the motor. It’s unfortunate because our Chevy was pretty good, and we had a decent restart before it shut down on me. I’m thankful no one ko’d me there. I fell back so fast that I was waiting for somebody to get me big. I tried to hold it straight. I was just completely out of power. I want to congratulate my teammate, Tyler Reddick, on a great race. He drove his butt off, got up there and was good. He didn’t get his win tonight, but if RCR keeps giving us cars like these we both will be in Victory Lane soon.” -Austin Dillon

Tyler Reddick Leads Most Laps of his Career in the No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet Before Last-Lap Spin at Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Race

Finish: 2nd

Start: 3rd

Points: 11th

“I’m proud of this Richard Childress Racing team for everything they have done to put me in the position to win this year. I wish we could have got the 3CHI Chevrolet in Victory Lane tonight, but we were able to finish second. The No. 14 car was able to run me back down there, and it didn’t work out for either of us. When you’re racing on dirt, you’re going to go for the move on the final corner. It’s everything that you hope for as a driver in his situation, to be able to battle for the lead on the final corner. I shouldn’t have let him get that close. He ran me back down. It made it really exciting for the fans. I’m disappointed that we couldn’t win, but proud of this team for all of their hard work, and it was great to be able to run up front all race and lead the most laps of my Cup Series career.” -Tyler Reddick