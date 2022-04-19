SRX Welcomes Sport Clips Haircuts for the 2022 Season with Bobby Labonte

Mooresville, NC (April 18, 2022) – SRX Racing announced today that Sport Clips Haircuts has joined the organization as the primary sponsor for Bobby Labonte and the No. 18 team as he contends for the 2022 SRX Championship.

“Wow, I am super excited to announce that Sport Clips has come on board as my sponsor in the SRX Series for 2022,” said Bobby Labonte. “They are a great sponsor and have been around racing for several years. It’s a great looking car and having the No. 18 on it really brings back some special memories, as well. I can’t wait to get Sport Clips into Victory Lane and ultimately a championship this year.”

No stranger to sports sponsorships, Sport Clips has partnered with the NCAA, NASCAR, motocross, IndyCar and other professional sports teams. Sport Clips proudly supports the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and has a national partnership with St. Baldrick’s Foundation, the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants.

“From NASCAR to IndyCar and now the Superstar Racing Experience, Sport Clips has long been a part of the American racing tradition and we are thrilled to now be a part of this exciting opportunity with SRX Racing,” said Gordon Logan, founder and chairman of Sport Clips. “With an impressive lineup of drivers, these six races are sure to be thrilling and fast-paced. We’re proud to have Bobby Labonte as part of our race team and can’t wait to see him hit the track in the Sport Clips car.”

SRX CEO Don Hawk shared Logan’s excitement.

“It’s another exciting day around SRX,” said Hawk. “We are very happy to announce today that Sport Clips has joined the SRX family and we’re equally excited that they’ve chosen Bobby Labonte to drive the No. 18 Sport Clips car in 2022 for the entire season. We look forward to having Sport Clips be a part of the SRX family and bring their iconic brand to race fans around the country.”

Labonte and the No. 18 Sport Clips team will take to the track for the SRX 2022 season opener and the beginning of their run for the championship on June 18 at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida.

For the more information on SRX Racing and the 2022 season, please visit SRXRacing.com and follow on social media.

About Sport Clips Haircuts:

Sport Clips Haircuts is headquartered in Georgetown, Texas. It was established in 1993 and began franchising in 1995. The sports-themed haircutting franchise, which specializes in haircuts for men and boys, offers online check in for clients, and ranks #24 in the Entrepreneur “Franchise 500” for 2022 and is listed in Franchise Direct’s 2021 “Top 100 Global Franchises”. There are almost 1,900 Sport Clips stores open in the U.S. and Canada. Sport Clips is the “Official Haircutter” of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), offers veterans preferential pricing on haircuts and franchises, and was named a 2021 Top Franchise for Veterans by Entrepreneur. Sport Clips provides “Haircuts with Heart” through its annual Help A Hero fundraiser that has contributed $10 million to the VFW; national partnership with St. Baldrick’s Foundation, the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants; and other national and local philanthropic outreach. Sport Clips is a proud sponsor of NASCAR’s Joe Gibbs Racing team and SRX Racing, and partners with other NCAA and professional sports teams. To learn more about Sport Clips, visit sportclips.com.