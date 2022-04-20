SPIRE MOTORSPORTS WAVES GREEN FLAG ON MULTI-RACE PARTNERSHIP WITH RAZE ENERGY BEGINNING WITH GEICO 500 AT TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY

CONCORD, N.C. (April 19, 2022) – Spire Motorsports and RAZE Energy are pleased to announce a multi-race partnership beginning with Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway where RAZE Energy will serve as the primary sponsor of Corey LaJoie’s No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

The GEICO 500 will mark the first of several races in 2022 where RAZE Energy products will be showcased aboard Spire Motorsports’ entries.

RAZE Energy, the 2021 Energy Drink Brand of The Year as awarded by “Stack3d”, and 2021 Clash of the Cans winner is the only energy drink created based on input from its consumers.

RAZE Energy “insiders” suggest flavors, taste test, vote and then contribute to the graphic design process prior to new a product launch. The process, which determines how flavors are selected, relies on feedback from over 5,000 insiders.

Following that process, RAZE Energy releases limited edition flavors every month.

White Peach will be featured aboard LaJoie’s No. 7 machine and is RAZE Energy’s first limited edition to be named a permanent flavor. RAZE is manufactured and bottled in its Orlando, Fla., headquarters to ensure superior quality and consistency.

“Our entire team is thrilled to unveil the RAZE Energy partnership with Spire Motorsports

this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway,” said RAZE Energy Founder Chris Wagner. “When it comes to marketing, there is no bigger stage. Talladega always puts on exciting races, and I’m thrilled to see this program afford us the opportunity to reach millions of loyal NASCAR fans. With White Peach being voted our first limited edition to become a permanent flavor, it makes great sense to showcase that product on Corey LaJoie’s No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro this weekend to kick off the program.”

Nine races into the 2022 NCS season, LaJoie has notched one top-five and four top-20 finishes. The 30-year-old Concord, N.C., native recorded a career-best fifth-place finish in the series most recent restrictor-plate race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

In eight previous starts at the legendary 2.66-mile Talladega, Ala., tri-oval, LaJoie has earned one top 10 and three top 20s, including a venue-best seventh-place finish on October 14, 2019.

Meanwhile, Spire Motorsports will leverage its collective experience with Good Hemp and Diamond Creek Water to help position RAZE Energy as one of the newest and most attractive beverages in the category.

“We have a great opportunity to introduce Raze Energy to the most loyal fan base in sports at one of NASCAR’s most iconic venues this weekend,” said Spire Motorsports co-owner T.J. Puchyr. “I’ve had the opportunity to get to know Chris Wagner and his team over the last few months and we’re both eager to see what the future holds for RAZE Energy. Our teams share tremendous synergy and collectively, we see this program as a like-minded partnership. Corey does a great job at restrictor-plate races so Talladega is the perfect track to roll out the program.”

The GEICO 500 from Talladega Superspeedway will be televised live on FOX Sunday, April 24 beginning at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The 10th of 36 races on the 2022 NCS schedule will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports was established in 2018 and is co-owned by Jeff Dickerson and Thaddeus “T.J.” Puchyr. In 2022, Spire Motorsports will field two full-time NASCAR Cup Series entries. Corey LaJoie will drive the team’s No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in NASCAR’s premier series for the entire 2022 campaign while Josh Bilicki and Landon Cassill will split time in the team’s No. 77 entry. The team will also field a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team in select events.

Spire Motorsports earned an upset victory for the ages in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on July 7, 2019.