Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Charlotte Knights Ford Mustang Dark Horse

North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 15, 2024) – It’s All-Star weekend for the 34 team as Michael McDowell races for a million dollars at North Wilkesboro Speedway, with a new, local sponsor.

The Charlotte Knights, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, will be on the No. 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, as well as Truist and the Charlotte Knights Charities, the philanthropic base of the Knights, for the 200-lap event.

This will be McDowell’s third All-Star Race appearance; he has raced in the 2021 and 2022 versions of the event finishing 12th and 15th, respectively. McDowell is automatically qualified for Sunday night’s event by winning at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course race last August.

The festivities of All-Star Weekend kick off Friday night, May 17th with practice and qualifying starting at 5:00 p.m. ET. Saturday, May 18th will feature Heat Races to determine the field for the Sunday night show, beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET. Starting at 8:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 19th the evening will include both the All-Star Open and 200-lap All-Star race. All the coverage will be televised on FS1 and available on SiriusXM Channel 90 and the Motor Racing Network.

No. 34 Charlotte Knights Ford Mustang Dark Horse:

DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL:

“I’m excited to have a local, hometown team, like the Charlotte Knights, on our Ford Mustang Dark Horse for the All-Star Race. NASCAR does a great job promoting this event and making it a fan favorite. To have the chance to race for a million dollars with a winning organization loved by the fans, is awesome.”

CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON:

“We’re excited to be in the All-Star race, it’s a fun event and always nice to have a chance to race for a million dollars. Coming off back-to-back Top-10s, we’ve definitely got the momentum on our side to have a good race. It will be interesting to see how the repave and tire selection plays a factor, but we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.