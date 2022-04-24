RCR NXS Post Race Report: Talladega

Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Run Strong at Talladega Superspeedway Before Late-Race Incident

Finish: 24th

Start: 4th

Points: 14th

“We had a fast Whelen Chevrolet at Talladega Superspeedway. We ran well today and were in contention until the crash that took us out of the race early. I was three or four-wide in the middle and our Whelen Chevrolet just got hooked in the right-rear. I don’t know what they were doing outside of me; I couldn’t see ‘em. The next thing I knew I was getting hooked straight into the fence. I made some mistakes early in the race and learned from them. I thought I did a lot of the right things at the end to put myself in contention. I missed the block off of Turn 2 and back I went. It’s unfortunate but that’s part of speedway racing.” -Sheldon Creed

Jeffrey Earnhardt Races the No. 3 ForeverLawn Chevrolet To Second-Place Finish at Talladega Superspeedway

Finish: 2nd

Start: 1st

Points: N/A

“I think it’s mission accomplished coming here to Talladega Superspeedway in Richard Childress Racing’s No. 3 ForeverLawn Chevrolet. We wanted to sit on the pole and win this thing and fell short by one spot. I knew on that last restart we had a shot. I just didn’t know how it was going to play out. I knew it was going to break apart and I knew we had some help from out back. I didn’t know if it was going to be enough to get us to second, but I knew we had a shot. We just didn’t have anybody close enough out back to create a run to get to his back bumper. I’m just very thankful for ForeverLawn and everyone that’s given me this opportunity. From the word go Larry McReynolds immersed himself at RCR and figured out how they go about a race weekend and how he was going to come in and be successful. This has been a dream of mine for years.” -Jeffrey Earnhardt

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet Lead Laps at Talladega Superspeedway Before Late-Race Wreck Eliminates Them from Contention

Finish: 27th

Start: 2nd

Points: 9th

“We were having a solid day in our Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevy Camaro. RCR brought a bad fast car to the racetrack. I couldn’t keep the No. 27 car with me on that restart for whatever reason. I don’t know if his car wasn’t good enough or what the deal was there. I kept trying to drag back to him and that allowed the No. 7 car to clear me on the top and the No. 1 car was about to clear me. I guess the 1 just got hit from behind, got out of shape and then he hit us in the right-front. Once he did, we were just along for the ride. I don’t know if I could have done anything different to save it. I was trying to get turned back around to the right so I kind of got off the brakes a little bit to try to get turned to the right and by the time I got turned I hit driver’s side on the inside wall. I’ll have to go back and look at it to see if I could have done something different to save the car. You can have the best car all day and dominate and end up with nothing to show for it. It’s just tough when you run up front all day and that happens.” -Austin Hill