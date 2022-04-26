Brad Keselowski – Dover Advance

Team: No. 6 Kohler Generators Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Matt McCall

Twitter: @RFK6Team, @RFKRacing and @keselowski

Race Format: 400 miles, 400 laps, Stages: 120-130-150

NCS Race at Dover – Sunday, May 1 at 3 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Weekend Format

· The weekend at Dover features group qualifying, where the top-10 fastest cars in group one will transfer to the final round and run for the pole.

Keselowski at Dover Motor Speedway

· Keselowski makes his 24th Cup start at Dover on Sunday, where he has a 12.8 average finish with one win, 10 top-10s and five finishes inside the top five.

· Keselowski won the 2012 fall race in the No. 2 car, and additionally has two runner-up finishes, both of which came in 2014. Most recently, Keselowski finished 16th at Dover a season ago, and in 2020 ran ninth and eighth when the track hosted two events.

· Keselowski’s average starting position stands at 11.2 with two poles (2014, 2016).

· He also made 12 combined additional starts in the Xfinity and Truck series, earning an Xfinity win in 2009 in the No. 88 with seven overall top-10s in 10 starts.

Matt McCall at Dover Motor Speedway

· McCall is set for his 14th Cup race from Dover this weekend, where he has five top-10s and a 16.2 average finish. His best result came back in 2015 with Jamie McMurray when the No. 1 team ran fourth. He and Kurt Busch finished ninth in the 2019 fall race, and last season ran 13th, his second-straight 13th-place finish at the track and third overall.

· McCall has an average qualifying position of 18.5 with two starts inside the top-10 (ninth – twice).

QUOTE WORTHY

Keselowski on racing at Dover:

“Dover is such a unique track and a place that takes a lot of patience and skill to navigate everything it offers for 400 miles. The corners at Dover are so different and unlike anything else we experience on the circuit, so getting the handling where you need to is critical before a long race. I’m fortunate to have found success there before with a win years ago, and hope to find some of that magic once again this weekend.”

Last Time Out

Keselowski finished 23rd at Talladega after getting trapped a lap down due to a speeding penalty late in Sunday’s race.

On the Car

Kohler Generators returns to the No. 6 car for its third primary race of the season. They will serve as the anchor partner for the No. 6 team in 2022 and be the primary in 14 races. Kohler initially joined the RFK family in 2021 as a partner in eight events with the No. 6 team.

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America’s oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 40,000 associates. Kohler is a global leader in the manufacture of kitchen and bath products; engines and power systems; premier cabinetry, tile and lighting; and owner/operator of two of the world’s finest five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland.

A global force in power solutions since 1920, Kohler manufactures engines and complete power systems, including generators (portable, marine, residential, commercial and industrial), automatic transfer switches, switchgear, monitoring controls, and accessories for emergency, prime power and energy-management applications all around the world. The business is committed to reliable, leading edge power-generation products, clean energy solutions, as well as comprehensive after-sale support. Visit KohlerGenerators.com, facebook.com/KOHLERPower, and on Twitter at @KOHLERPower.