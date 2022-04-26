Mahindra Tractors Racing: Chase Briscoe Dover Advance

CHASE BRISCOE

Dover Advance

No. 14 Mahindra Tractors Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing

Event Overview

● Event: Dover 400 (Round 11 of 36)

● Time/Date: 3 p.m. EDT on Sunday, May 1

● Location: Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway

● Layout: 1-mile, concrete oval

● Laps/Miles: 400 laps/400miles

● Stage Lengths: Stage 1: 120 laps / Stage 2: 130 laps / Final Stage: 150 laps

● TV/Radio: FS1 / PRN / SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Notes of Interest

● Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 14 Mahindra Tractors Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR), looks to rebound at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway this weekend following a disappointing result at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. Briscoe finished 37th in last Sunday’s GEICO 500 after getting caught in a wreck on lap 56.

● Ten races into the season, Briscoe is 12th in the driver standings, 122 points out of first. He currently holds a spot in the 16-driver playoff field by virtue of his win March 13 at Phoenix Raceway.

● Briscoe has one Cup Series start at Dover, resulting in a 35th-place finish. He started the race from 17th and ran inside the top-20 before losing a right-rear tire at the end of the first stage. Trouble plagued the No. 14 team for the rest of the race, forcing Briscoe to make additional pits stops before a visit to the garage to diagnose handling issues. Briscoe finished the event, albeit 60 laps behind the leader.

● The dirt racer from Mitchell, Indiana, found his way victory lane at the Monster Mile in the second race of the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series Saturday-Sunday doubleheader at the concrete oval. Briscoe started last in the Sunday race after going to a backup racecar and proceeded to lead three times for a race-high 107 laps en route to his sixth win of the season. He won the race by a commanding 2.463-second margin over second-place Ross Chastain.

● In total, Briscoe has five starts in the Xfinity Series at Dover, his win in 2020 among his three top-five finishes and four top-10s. He also made one NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Dover in June 2017, finishing 12th after earning his first career NASCAR pole.

● Mahindra Tractors, a brand of Houston-based Mahindra Ag North America, makes their first trip to the Monster Mile as the primary sponsor on the No. 14 Ford Mustang. Part of Mahindra Group’s Automotive and Farm Sector, Mahindra Ag North America is the No. 1-selling farm tractor company in the world, based on volumes across all company brands. Mahindra farm equipment is engineered to be easy to operate by first-time tractor or side-by-side owners, and heavy duty to tackle the tough jobs of rural living, farming and ranching. Steel-framed Mahindra tractors and side-by-sides are ideal for customers who demand performance, reliability and comfort at a great value. Mahindra dealers are independent, family-owned businesses located throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Chase Briscoe, Driver of the No. 14 Mahindra Tractors Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing:

Dover is a unique track, so is there anywhere we’ve been this year that you can pull from and compare to set expectations for this weekend?

“I don’t really know. I’ve been running Dover on the simulator for the last two or three weeks. And I feel like, from a driving standpoint, the new car drives pretty good. I don’t know what to expect, though, it’s hard to say. This car has raced really, really well on high-speed racetracks. Dirty air has been way less of a factor than it was in the old car. But then when we go to the short tracks, it’s kind of been the opposite. So, I don’t know where Dover’s going to fall in that. I will say the car on the simulator at least drove better than I thought it would, so I’m kind of interested to see what happens when we get there. It’s definitely going to be extremely fast in the corner. From a physical side, it’s going to be probably one of the toughest races this year, just with ride quality and the G-forces and things like that.”

Is Dover a track you’ve enjoyed in the past?

“Yeah, I’ve always loved going there. It’s really high-speed, high-commitment, high-reward, and those are the kind of places I enjoy running. So yeah, I’ve always enjoyed going there and I’d love to get another win there. It’s one of my favorite racetracks, especially when we can move around and run other lanes, and that’s the area I’m kind of curious to see how this NextGen car kind of plays into that. It’ll be a really fast track this weekend, so hopefully we’ll have a fast car and be able to take advantage of it.”

No. 14 Mahindra Tractors Team Roster

Primary Team Members

Driver: Chase Briscoe

Hometown: Mitchell, Indiana

Crew Chief: John Klausmeier

Hometown: Perry Hall, Maryland

Car Chief: J.D. Frey

Hometown: Ferndale, California

Engineer: Mike Cook

Hometown: Annapolis, Maryland

Engineer: Marc Hendricksen

Hometown: Clinton, New Jersey

Spotter: Joey Campbell

Hometown: Berlin, Connecticut

Over-The-Wall Members

Front Tire Changer: Daniel Coffey

Hometown: Granite Falls, North Carolina

Rear Tire Changer: Chris Jackson

Hometown: Rock Hill, South Carolina

Tire Carrier: Jon Bernal

Hometown: Shelby, North Carolina

Jack Man: Brandon Banks

Hometown: High Point, North Carolina

Fuel Man: Corey Coppola

Hometown: Bluefield, West Virginia

Road Crew Members

Underneath Mechanic: Stephen Gonzalez

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Interior Mechanic: Trevor Adams

Hometown: Naples, Florida

Tire Specialist: Keith Eads

Hometown: Arlington, Virginia

Shock Specialist: Brian Holshouser

Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina

Engine Tuner: Jon Phillips

Hometown: Jefferson City, Missouri

Transporter Co-Driver: Todd Cable

Hometown: Shelby, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Rob Fink

Hometown: Mocksville, North Carolina