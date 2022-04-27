Are Jaguar Cars High Maintenance?

Are you thinking about buying a Jaguar car? If you are, there are a few things you need to know about classic Jaguar repair and Jaguar service.

First of all, you have to decide if you would like to buy a new Jaguar or a classic Jaguar such as an E-type. Classic Jaguars are great, but what you need to bear in mind is maintenance cost. When it comes to classic cars such as Jaguars, repairs are expensive. The parts are often in short supply and have to be shipped in from abroad.

Is a new Jaguar cars a better option? What you need to appreciate is that Jaguar is a luxury brand. Compared to other makes, Jaguar repair and Jaguar service are both more expensive. Even replacing the brakes on new Jaguar cars is expensive.

The Annual Maintenance Cost

The first thing you need to realize once you have enjoyed your first drive in a Jaguar is the cost of the annual maintenance bill.

In the United States, the average maintenance bill for a family car comes in at around $650. As a performance car owner, you need to have slightly deeper pockets. Expect the average annual maintenance bill to be at least $1,000 if not more.

Maintenance bills only include run-of-the-mill maintenance options such as oil changes. When you need something extra including brake pads, you have to be prepared to dig even deeper. The price varies, but you can expect to pay at least $150 per axle for parts. The cost of labor in most Jaguar garages comes to about $450 per axle.

One thing that you need to appreciate about the Jaguar is that everything costs more to replace and repair.

Can You Repair and Maintain A Jaguar At Home?

If you are thinking about doing your own Jaguar repair and Jaguar service, you need to think twice. Not only do Jaguar mechanics have specialist training, but they also have special tools.

Many of the tools you would need are only available to trained Jaguar technicians. But that is not all. Dedicated Jaguar tools are also expensive.

The modern Jaguar car is packed with electronics and other advanced technology. A qualified Jaguar specialist has access to the software program that allows him to set up the car correctly. You need to know about the Jaguar to set it up for the best performance.

When you don’t have access to this program, keeping your Jaguar well-maintained is extremely challenging. There are software copies, but the genuine software program and kit is only available from Jaguar in the United Kingdom.

What Is The Jaguar Driving Experience Like?

Of course, the driving experience of a classic Jaguar is completely different from the modern Jaguar. However, it is still many automotive enthusiasts’ dream to own a classic Jaguar car.

Let’s use the classic E-type Jaguar as an example. Compared to American automobiles or sports cars of the same era, the E-type offers a fantastic driving experience. You will notice the difference as soon as you put your foot on the gas.

Unlike many of its contemporary competitors, the power of a classic E-type Jaguar is there instantly. Furthermore, it has no problem maintaining top speed providing the engine has been well maintained and serviced.

The Modern Jaguar Driving Experience

Although many of the new Jaguars look like family saloons, the cars have managed to retain that sports cars feel. When you corner with a Jaguar, you will immediately notice the difference.

The car will hold the road and hug the corners much better than other cars in the same category. You can certainly tell that this is a car that still wants to be a sports car.

But, unless you maintain your Jaguar the right way, you are not going to enjoy the driving experience as much. To continue to enjoy the driving experience, you need to appreciate that Jaguar service and Jaguar repair are both going to come at a price.

In Conclusion

Jaguars are great cars. The manufacturing quality dropped during the 1980s. However, since the brand was bought by Tata Motors with shared ownership with British Motor Holdings, Jaguars are once again cars that you want to own.

The range of Jaguars available is broader than ever before. It is one of the few car brands that is a pussy cat on the school run and a roaring wild cat on weekends. When you want to own a truly unique car, you should consider a first drive experience in a Jaguar.