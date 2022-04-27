DEX Imaging Team Ready To Take On Dover

Dover Motor Speedway bills itself as the Monster Mile, but Brian Wilson, crew chief of the No. 21 DEX Imaging Mustang, said he’s not intimidated over the prospects of racing on the fast, one-mile concrete oval.

In fact, he enjoys the challenges of racing there.

“Personally I think Dover is the most underrated track that we go to,” Wilson said. “I love the speed that we’re able to carry on entry [into the turns], the unloading on entry followed by the big landing moment in the center of the corner.

“I love that you can run a diamond in the center of the corner and also have to pay attention to how the track takes rubber with how that affects the line you run.

“It’s a very challenging race track for cars historically with the amount of load that suspension parts see, but it’s also challenging for crew chiefs in that you have to keep up with the track.

“All of that makes it incredibly rewarding when you run well there.”

Wilson said he, driver Harrison Burton and the rest of the DEX Imaging crew are anxious to get back to the race track and put a disappointing Talladega finish behind them.

“I know that everyone on our team is looking forward to the race on Sunday with plans to continue our team’s progress forward,” he said.

Practice for the DuraMAX Drydene 400 is set for Saturday morning at 10:30 Eastern Time followed by qualifying at 11:15.

Sunday’s 400-mile race is scheduled to get the green flag just after 3 p.m. with TV coverage on FOX Sports 1.

Stage breaks are set for Laps 120 and 250.

About DEX Imaging

DEX Imaging is the digital document imaging division of Staples, the world’s largest business solutions provider. DEX sells and services the broadest selection of copiers, printers and data management solutions, such as HP, Konica Minolta, Canon, Kyocera and numerous others.

COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES:

Reducing Operating Costs

Reducing Paper Consumption

Increasing Productivity

DEX Imaging has been the recipient of virtually every industry award since the company’s inception, including the JD Power & Associates Award for Best Customer Experience, the prestigious ProTech Service award by Konica Minolta, the Diamond Premier Dealer Award by Kyocera, and the Elite DEALER Award by ‘ENX’ magazine. Other accolades include being named ‘Best Place to Work’ by numerous business journals in the markets DEX serves.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 120 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glenn’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Ford Mustang driven by Harrison Burton in the famous No. 21 racer.