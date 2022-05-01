NASCAR postpones spring Cup event to Monday at Dover

NASCAR has postponed the Cup Series’ DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway from Sunday, May 1, to Monday, May 2, due to inclement weather. The caution flag flew on Lap 67 due to persistent rain and the event was red-flagged with the competitors parked on pit road before eventually being called on Lap 78 of 400.

The rain and overshadowing clouds, which had been looming over the track at the start of the event, increased throughout the afternoon and prevented the track-drying efforts from drying the circuit within a reasonable time for the event to proceed on Sunday.

This marks the first time a Cup event has been postponed to an extra day due to inclement weather since the Cup Playoff event at Talladega Superspeedway in October 2021.

Currently, Kyle Larson, who was one of seven competitors who did not pit is scored the race leader followed by teammate Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr. and William Byron. Christopher Bell, Aric Almirola, Denny Hamlin, Alex Bowman and Kyle Busch occupy the top 10 with 29 of 36 starters scored on the lead lap.

The remainder of the DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway will occur on Monday, May 2, at 12 p.m. ET on FS1.