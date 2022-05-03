Brad Keselowski – Darlington I Advance

Team: No. 6 Socios Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Matt McCall

Twitter: @RFK6Team, @RFKRacing and @keselowski

Race Format: 400.2 miles, 293 laps, Stages: 90-95-108

NCS Race at Darlington – Sunday, May 8 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Weekend Format

· The weekend at Darlington features a practice session followed by group qualifying, where the top-10 fastest cars in group one will transfer to the final round and run for the pole.

Keselowski at Darlington Raceway

· Keselowski makes his 17th Cup start at Darlington on Sunday where he has eight top-10s and one win with an 11.1 average finish.

· Keselowski won the fall race back in 2018, one of his five top fives overall at the track Too Tough to Tame. He’s coming off a P7 finish last fall, and finished 24th in the spring.

· Keselowski does have three poles at Darlington – 2015, 2020, 2021 – with a 9.4 average starting position and 11 starts inside the top 10.

· He also made seven Xfinity Series starts with one win (2018) and three top-10s.

Matt McCall at Darlington Raceway

· McCall is set for his 11th Cup race from Darlington on Sunday where he has a 12.2 average finish with six top-10s.

· He and Kurt Busch teamed up for four top-10s in the last six races, including a P6 finish last fall. His best finish of third came with Kurt in 2020 in the spring.

QUOTE WORTHY

Keselowski on racing at Darlington:

“Darlington is such a special place, not only the race track itself, but the history of it and everything they do for our sport. The throwback weekend is really cool and we’re glad to be part of it and honor a legend in our sport in Mark Martin. Darlington has been good to me before, and this team has had this race circled for a while now so we’re looking forward to the weekend.”

Last Time Out

Keselowski earned a stage point early at Dover last weekend and showed speed early before going on to finish 20th in the Kohler Generators Ford.

On the Car

Socios – the leading blockchain platform for the global sports and entertainment industry – returns as a primary partner for RFK in 2022 on both Ford Mustangs this weekend in Darlington. The company initially joined RFK in 2021 as the primary partner on both cars at Watkins Glen.

This season, Socios owned content centered around the annual Darlington Throwback weekend and allowed fans to vote on their favorite gear and appearance for this weekend’s teams in South Carolina. Keselowski and the No. 6 team will throw back to the iconic blue and white Mark Martin scheme from 2004.

About Socios

Transitioning passive fans into active fans is essential to the future of sport. Our vision is for an extensive network of the world’s leading sporting organizations to achieve this through Fan Tokens and transactional fan engagement on Socios.com. Fan Tokens, collectible, digital assets minted on the Chiliz blockchain, and the Socios.com fan engagement platform enable the world’s biggest sporting properties to plug into a fan influence and fan reward ecosystem. Socios.com has already generated $120M in revenues for sports teams in 2021. To date, 29 major sporting organizations, including UFC® , FC Barcelona, Juventus, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City have partnered with Socios.com. Leading esports organizations Team Heretics, NAVI, OG and Alliance have all launched Fan Tokens on the platform. For more information please visit www.socios.com.