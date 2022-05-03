DGR – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Advance: Darlington Raceway

Friday, May 6
Track: Darlington Raceway, 1.36-mile oval
Race: 7 of 23
Event: Dead On Tools 200 (147 laps, 200 miles)
Schedule
Friday, May 6
First Practice: 3:00 p.m. ET
Qualifying: 3:30 p.m. ET
Race: 7:30 p.m. ET (FOX Sports 1)
Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Wastequip Ford F-150
- Hailie Deegan will line up for her 30th career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start as the No.1 Wastequip F-150 gears up for Friday’s contest at Darlington (S.C) Raceway.
- The 20-year-old makes her second career start at the famous “Lady in Black.” Deegan found herself running 14th in last year’s contest before a wreck on the final lap mired her to a 29th place finish.
- Deegan and the No.1 team are in the midst of a positive momentum swing, netting back-to-back top-20 finishes after solid runs at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway and Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.
- 16-year NCWTS Crew Chief Mike Hillman has sat atop the box five times at Darlington Raceway, totaling one career win, two top-fives, and three top-10s.
- Deegan’s throwback scheme will honor NASCAR Hall of Famer and founding member of the iconic Alabama Gang, Bobby Allison.
Tanner Gray, No. 15 Dead On Tools Ford F-150
- Tanner Gray rolls into Darlington Raceway on Friday evening for the 55th NCWTS start of his career and seventh of the 2022 season.
- While the No. 15 F-150 won’t adorn a throwback paint scheme, the team welcomes a new partner in Dead On Tools. The precision tool and work gear manufacturer will also serve as the race entitlement sponsor for Friday evening.
- Through the opening six races, Gray has two top-fives and three top-10s. He sits eighth in the series standings as he pursues his first career playoff berth.
- Crew Chief Jerry Baxter has called a combined 12 races between the Cup and Xfinity Series at Darlington with one top-five and 2 top-10s.
Ryan Preece, No. 17 United Rentals Ford F-150
- Ryan Preece and United Rentals return to the No. 17 for their third race together of the 2022 season.
- Preece will pay tribute to modified legend Reggie Ruggiero with a blue-and-white scheme that throws back to the No. 44 Mario Fiore-owned modified driven by Ruggiero in the late 1980s and early 1990s
- In his two Truck Series starts this season, the Connecticut driver has finishes of fourth and seventh at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway respectively.
- Veteran DGR employee Seth Smith will be atop the pit box this week. He has called 15 previous NCWTS races with 10 of those coming last season with David Gilliland, Riley Herbst, Kevin Harvick, Bill Lester and Tanner Gray.