Black’s Tire Supports Gilliland at its Hometown Track

South Carolina Based Auto Service Company to Pack the Track on Sunday

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 4, 2022) – NASCAR Cup Series Rookie Todd Gilliland will have the biggest cheering section in the grandstands this Sunday thanks to Black’s Tire. The Whiteville, N.C.- based company is expecting over 800 family and friends at the company at the track to cheer the No. 38 Black’s Tire Ford Mustang team and Gilliland. Gilliland will be making his first NASCAR Cup Series start at the track.

“It’s just so cool to know that I’m going to have all this support this weekend from Black’s Tire,” said Gilliland. “It just shows how dedicated they are to the Carolinas and to NASCAR. They are big race fans and have been involved in the sport and with our family for a long time. I just want to do them proud.”

Gilliland is also eager to make his first Cup Series start at the Darlington (S.C.) Raceway- one of NASCAR’s most difficult tracks. Luckily for Gilliland, he comes back to the track with experience.

He accumulated a Top-five and a Top-10 in his time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. He is now ready to come back in the Black’s Tire Mustang.

“Darlington is a big rhythm track,” Gilliland said. “I like those types of races where you can just run your race and hopefully have a pretty good day. The track itself is tricky, you are running extremely high, and it is very easy to get that famed ‘Darlington stripe’ if you get into the wall. We just need to be patient and let the track and race come to us.”

Black’s Tire will return their new 2022 scheme that debuted at the Richmond (Va.) International Raceway earlier this year. They are excited for the weekend.

“This is a big weekend for everyone involved with our company,” said Ricky Benton, Owner, Black’s Tire. “We have hundreds of people attending the race and we are going to make a big presence. We want everyone cheering for Todd and the Black’s Tire Ford Mustang and we are going to be the leaders. We are proud to represent all the fans in the Carolinas where we live and do business this Sunday in Darlington.”

Gilliland and the Black’s Tire team will take the green flag from Darlington this Sunday at 3:30 pm ET on FS1.

About Black’s Tire

Black’s Tire was formed as Black’s Service Station by W. Crowell Black in Whiteville, N.C. in 1929. Now, with 63 locations in the Carolinas. Black’s operates 54 tire & automotive service locations, 6 warehouse/distribution centers, three satellite wholesale DCs, BTS Tire & Wheel Distributors, a commercial sales division and a tire-retreading business, Carolina Retreads. The Black’s Tire family includes more than 930 family members.

To learn more about Black’s Tire or to find a location, visit www.blackstire.com. Follow Black’s Tire and Auto Service on social media: Twitter at @BlacksTire, Instagram at @BlacksTire and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/blackstire.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.