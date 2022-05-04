RETRO RUNDOWN: DARLINGTON RACEWAY THROWBACK PAINT SCHEME TO HONOR CREW CHIEF DOUG GEORGE

Mooresville, N.C. (May 4, 2022)—Blaine Perkins will honor Doug George, crew chief of the CR7 Motorsports No. 9 Raceline Chevrolet Silverado, with a throwback paint scheme in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Dead On Tools 200 at the Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on Friday, May 6.

Earlier this month, Perkins set up a surprise for George. After hours at the CR7 Motorsports shop, located in Statesville, N.C., the Bakersfield, Calif., -native gifted George a paint scheme rendering of the throwback scheme for the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR. The yellow-colored Chevrolet Silverado scheme pays tribute to George’s racing career in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

This year is Perkins’ first full-time season with any of NASCAR’s top-tier series. The 1996 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season was George’s first full year as well. George, who piloted the No. 21 Ortho entry, is credited with one top-five finish and 10 top-10 finishes in 56 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts.

George joined CR7 Motorsports in 2019. As a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series 18-year veteran crew chief, George is credited with two victories (2009, Kyle Busch), 35 top-five finishes, 79 top-ten finishes, and five pole awards. George has previously manned the helm for drivers Aric Almirola, John Andretti, Kyle Busch, Ricky Carmichael, Denny Hamlin, Ron Hornaday, Jr., Mark Martin, and Mike Skinner. As a crew chief he has also earned experience in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS).

Perkins’ and George are both California natives. George, hailing from Atwater, drove for another California native, Jim Venable, a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series pioneer.

BLAINE PERKINS

No. 9 Raceline Chevrolet Silverado

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series News and Notes

Event: Dead On Tools 200

Date: Friday, May 6, 2022

Venue: Darlington (S.C.) Raceway

Track Description: 1.366 mile(s)

Race: 147 laps / 200.8 miles

Darlington Raceway Best in Show Throwback Paint Scheme Fan Vote … Fans can make their voices heard by casting their votes to determine the ‘Best in Show’ throwback paint scheme at the Darlington Raceway in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Fans are able to cast their votes via https://www.darlingtonraceway.com/ncwtsthrowbackfanvote/ until 5:00 p.m. (ET) on May 5, and the winner will be announced during the pre-race ceremonies of the Dead On Tools 200 on

Friday, May 6.

The Lady in Black Facts … This week will mark Blaine Perkins’ track debut with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the Darlington Raceway.

Speedway Stats: The Bakersfield, Calif., -native has two combined NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts on

speedways (tracks 1 to 2-miles in length).

BLAINE PERKINS STATISTICS

QUOTE WORTHY

Blaine Perkins, driver of the No. 9 Raceline Chevrolet Silverado for CR7 Motorsports

On the Darlington Raceway:

“I am looking forward to getting to the Darlington Raceway this weekend. It will be my first time at the Darlington Raceway, as well as my first time being a part of NASCAR throwback weekend. It will be a special and a fun weekend running my crew chief Doug George’s paint scheme.

“We are anticipating having a strong run in our No. 9 Raceline Chevrolet Silverado.”

CR7 Motorsports’ NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History … Since entering the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) in 2018, the Statesville, N.C.,-based organization has logged 53 starts with three drivers, Grant Enfinger, Colby Howard, and Codie Rohrbaugh. CR7 Motorsports has collected three top-five finishes (Daytona, Talladega, Austin) and eight top-10 finishes, and has logged an average starting position of 23.8 and an average finishing position of 22.8.

CR7 MOTORSPORTS STATISTICS

CR7 Motorsports’ NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History at the Darlington Raceway … This weekend will mark CR7 Motorsports’ fourth NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at the 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval track. The organization posted a team best 13th-place finish at the track on September 5, 2021 with driver Colby Howard. The three previous starts at the Darlington Raceway have earned CR7 Motorsports an average starting position of 29.0 and an average finish of 25.3.

Catch the Action … The Dead On Tools 200 at the Darlington Raceway will be broadcast live on FS1 on Friday, May 6, starting with NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS at Darlington at 6:30 p.m. (ET). It will also broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 7:00 p.m. (ET). Qualifying for the seventh event of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule will air on Friday at 3:00 p.m. (ET) on FS1.

