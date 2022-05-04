Smith Ready to Return After Lengthy Two Week Break

Looking to Put FR8 Auctions in Victory Lane at Darlington

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 4, 2022) – Zane Smith is ready to get back to racing this weekend at the Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is coming off a two week break after Smith finished 10th on the dirt at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

Smith enters this Friday’s race fourth in the driver standings and is currently the only driver in the Truck Series with two win this season. The team hopes to add a third this weekend in Darlington- especially for partner Fr8 Auctions.

“I’m itching to get back behind the wheel this weekend at Darlington,” Smith stated. “It’s been a long two weeks, but not without a lot of hard work. The guys have been putting in a big effort for Darlington and I feel good about the truck we are preparing.”

Smith is excited to have Fr8 Auctions back on his Ford F-150 at Darlington, a track that has been kind to him in the past.

“I enjoy racing at Darlington,” said Smith. “It’s one of those tracks that you have to find a good rhythm to be fast, and I like that challenge. And I really want to take Fr8 Auctions to victory lane for Front Row Motorsports. They are a loyal partner to Bob (owner Bob Jenkins) and their truck looks cool. We want to win just as much for them as we do for us.”

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Darlington will air live on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

ABOUT FR8 AUCTIONS

Fr8Auctions partner with freight lines, distribution companies, and consumer product-based businesses to help sell excess, discontinued or damaged inventory outside of traditional distribution channels. Utilizing industry leading merchandising techniques, product presentations, and a competitive bidding environment, Fr8Auctions offers both their partners and buyer’s opportunities to maximize returns on their investments. Buyers can also access online (sealed bid) auctions to bid on the thousands of pallets of merchandise, which can range from gas grills to ceiling fans and cleaning products.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.