Toyota Racing NCWTS Post-Race Recap — Darlington 5.6.22

NEMECHEK CLAIMS FIRST WIN OF 2022 AT DARLINGTON
Three Tundra TRD PROs Tally Top-Fives at ‘Lady in Black’
DARLINGTON, S.C. (May 6, 2022) – John Hunter Nemechek drove his Mobil 1 Tundra TRD PRO to his first win of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) season in Friday night’s race at South Carolina’s Darlington Raceway. Nemechek was followed to the checkered flag by fellow Tundra drivers Ty Majeski (fourth) and Matt Crafton (fifth).
Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series
Darlington Raceway
Race 7 of 23 – 147 Laps, 201 Miles
TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS
1st, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK
2nd, Carson Hocevar*
3rd, Grant Enfinger*
4th, TY MAJESKI
5th, MATT CRAFTON
6th, PARKER KLIGERMAN
9th, TYLER ANKRUM
10th, TODD BODINE
12th, STEWART FRIESEN
16th, TIMMY HILL
17th, CHRISTIAN ECKES
21st, CHANDLER SMITH
23rd, COREY HEIM
25th, BEN RHODES
28th, JOSH REAUME
30th, BRENNAN POOLE
32nd, TATE FOGLEMAN
35th, CHASE PURDY
36th, AKINORI OGATA
*non-Toyota driver
TOYOTA QUOTES
JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK, No. 4 Mobil 1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, Kyle Busch Motorsports
Finishing Position: 1st
How does it feel to get your first win of the season and first at Darlington Raceway?
“Huge shout out to all the guys that work on this No. 4 KBM (Kyle Busch Motorsports) Mobil 1 Toyota Tundra TRD PRO, just Mobil 1 and everyone that puts their heart and soul into what’s going on — this is huge. Just thank you to everyone. Thank you to the fans. This place is packed. Awesome crowd. I thought we gave it away early honestly and we’re able to rebound and battle back so it’s cool. Aspen (daughter) I think is sleeping so hopefully Taylor (wife) gets her up and brings her to victory lane so we can celebrate. Learned a lot tonight and was finally able to bring home the first one of the year. I’m just thankful for the opportunity I have from Kyle (Busch, team owner), Toyota and TRD (Toyota Racing Development) for putting me in this truck. Let’s go celebrate.”
TY MAJESKI, No. 66 FarmPaint Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, ThorSport Racing
Finishing Position: 4th
How was your race overall and bringing home a top-five finish?
“It was an up and down day for sure, but had really good speed in practice and qualifying. We split that first stage, lost some track position and made some big adjustments to hopefully have paid dividends at the end. Then we got a flat tire right before the end of the second stage. That last stage, I kept getting caught a lap down and couldn’t get it back. Finally, the first caution in the final stage, got back on the lead lap and made our way back up through the field. Had a really good truck, but didn’t run up front because of those circumstances, but really had really fast FarmPaint Toyota Tundra TRD PRO. Love doing this with the ThorSport guys and getting them a good finish.”
MATT CRAFTON, No. 88 Jack Links/Menards Tundra TRD Pro, ThorSport Racing
Finishing Position: 5th
How was your race tonight?
“Good run for all of us. We needed that momentum heading into this stretch of races to build the confidence for Jeff (Hensley, crew chief) and every one of these guys. Jeff’s new to the whole 88 group. We needed this. We had great, great long run speed, short run speed was just a little bit off, but I know where we were and why we were off a little bit there. I was hoping for some long runs right there at the end, and I don’t know if we could outrun the 4 (John Hunter Nemechek) because he was really, really good, but I thought we had a second-place truck if we could have had that long run because it was so good. Our Menards Tundra was good and we’ll just keep working from here.”
#
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.
Toyota directly employs more than 48,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 43 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota’s 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With the more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, more than a quarter of the company’s 2021 North American sales were electrified.
Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.