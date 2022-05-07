Joey Logano earns pole for Goodyear 400 at Darlington

Joey Logano won the pole for the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington after posting a lap of 28.805 (170.720 mph) Saturday morning during qualifying.

It was his first pole since June of 2019 and the 23rd of his career.

“Oh, it was so much needed for all of us here,” Logano said. “The last couple of weeks were pretty rough, getting in a couple of crashes and not being strong at Dover.”

Kyle Larson qualified second with a 170.236 mph lap followed by Christopher Bell, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch to round out the top five fastest drivers.

Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick were unable to take part in qualifying after problems in the preceding practice session.

Elliott made hard contact with the wall due to a flat left rear tire and will have to go to a backup car for the race. Harvick had a flat tire which damaged the rear diffuser and was unable to qualify while his team made repairs. Both drivers will start from the rear of the field for the Goodyear 400 along with B.J. McLeod who also did not make a qualifying attempt.

Additionally, there were issues during pre-qualifying inspection. The following teams failed inspection twice Friday and each team will have a crew member ejected and will lose their pit stall selection:

No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team

No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet