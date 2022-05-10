Everything You Need to Know About Shipping Hybrids and Electric Vehicles

With growing concerns about the apparent effect of global warming on our everyday lives, electric and hybrid vehicles are becoming popular vehicles of choice. With new models coming up, electric and hybrid vehicle brands are quickly expanding across the car industry as a long-term affordable choice for different types of consumers.

Having said that, if you own one of these vehicles and you need to ship your electric or hybrid vehicle, here are some of the things you need to be aware of beforehand.

Essential Facts About Shipping Electric and Hybrid Vehicles

Hybrid and electric vehicles are loaded, shipped, and delivered the same way as other vehicles. Apart from lithium-ion batteries, all other shipping regulations are the same as for any other type of vehicle.

Preparing your car for shipping is a priority for whichever vehicle you are shipping. For example, a hybrid and an electric vehicle may contain more fragile components, but this will not be an issue with the proper shipping partner.

Finally, lithium-ion batteries are heavy, and since car shipping companies take vehicle weight into account, this will impact your shipping rate.

Prepare Your Hybrid or Electric Vehicle for Shipping

All the regular car shipping preparatory tips apply in this case as well, but let us look at two recommendations that might be extra important when shipping hybrid or electric vehicles.

Fully Charge Your Vehicle’s Battery

The number one thing that most people fear is whether charged battery weighs more, and according to our practice, we can say that it does not. However, it is vital to prepare your vehicle for the trip, especially the shipment’s last leg. Take into account how long your car will need to be driven after it is dropped off if you had not booked door-to-door service.

Follow the “Better Safe Than Sorry” Policy

Prepare your vehicle for shipping by making sure it goes for a standard check-up with the authorized mechanic before it is shipped. Cars might be damaged in transit, and checking them once they are delivered will be much easier for the car shipping company if they’re sure that car entered transit in good shape.

