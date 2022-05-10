FORD PERFORMANCE NASCAR: KANSAS ADVANCE

The NASCAR Camping World Truck and NASCAR Cup Series will headline this weekend’s racing action at Kansas Speedway, which is hosting the first of two events this season. Ford is seeking its fourth Cup win of the 2022 season and second straight after Joey Logano won last weekend at Darlington Raceway while Ford’s F-150 lineup will be seeking its third victory in eight starts.

This Week’s Schedule:

Saturday, May 14 – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, 8 p.m. ET (FS1)

Sunday, May 15 – NASCAR Cup Series, 3 p.m. ET (FS1)

FORD IN THE NASCAR CUP SERIES AT KANSAS

· Ford has nine all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins at Kansas.

· Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano all have multiple Cup wins at Kansas.

· Mark Martin registered Ford’s first Cup win at Kansas in 2005.

FORD IN THE NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES AT KANSAS

· Ford has five series victories at Kansas.

· Jon Wood won Ford’s first series race at the track.

· Carl Edwards, Terry Cook, Erik Darnell and Matt Crafton also have one win each.

LOGANO CLIMBING FORD CUP WIN LIST

Joey Logano’s win at Darlington Raceway on Sunday enabled him to move up one notch on the all-time Ford Cup win list. Since joining Ford and Team Penske at the start of the 2013 season, Logano has won 26 times, which puts him in a four-way tie for sixth place with former teammate Brad Keselowski and NASCAR Hall of Famers Fred Lorenzen and Junior Johnson. That leaves him three victories away from tying David Pearson for fifth, but he still has a way to go to catch Ned Jarrett, Ford’s all-time leader with 43 wins.

BLANEY SHOWING CONSISTENCY

Ryan Blaney is still looking for his first win of the 2022 season, but his consistency after 12 races has resulted in him holding down third place in the point standings going into this weekend’s race at Kansas Speedway. Blaney has six top-10 finishes in 12 races, including four top-5 runs and a series-high three poles, and comes to Kansas looking to bounce back from an accident that led to a 37th-place finish the last time he ran on the 1.5-mile track in October.

KEEP AN EYE ON KESELOWSKI

Brad Keselowski comes into this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series also looking for his first win of the season, but Kansas Speedway could provide the proper medicine for a trip to Victory Lane. That’s because Kansas ranks as his fifth-best venue when it comes to average finish on tracks that currently make up the 2022 circuit. In 24 career starts at Kansas Speedway, Keselowski has a pair of wins, seven top-5 and 13 top-10 efforts for an average finishing position of 11.5. Only Loudon (10.1), Pocono (10.6), Martinsville (11.1) and Las Vegas (11.3) are better.

LOGANO GOING FOR FOURTH KANSAS VICTORY

Joey Logano will be looking for his fourth career win at Kansas Speedway this weekend, which would be a personal best. Logano currently has three career wins at Kansas, Michigan International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway. He won for the first time at Kansas in 2014, and then did it again one year later in a well-documented battle with Matt Kenseth that resulted in contact as the two entered turn one with five laps to go. That controversial finish marked Logano’s second straight win in the Chase and led to a sweep of the Contender Round as he took the checkered flag the following week at Talladega. His last Kansas win came in 2020 when he led the final 45 laps to beat Kevin Harvick across the finish line and clinch a spot in the Championship 4.

FORD NASCAR CUP SERIES WINNERS AT KANSAS

2005 – Mark Martin

2007 – Greg Biffle

2010 – Greg Biffle

2012 – Matt Kenseth (2)

2014 – Joey Logano (2)

2015 – Joey Logano (2)

2018 – Kevin Harvick (1)

2019 – Brad Keselowski (1)

2020 – Joey Logano (2)

FORD NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES WINNERS AT KANSAS

2003 – Jon Wood

2004 – Carl Edwards

2006 – Terry Cook

2007 – Erik Darnell

2020 – Matt Crafton (2)