Smith Looks to Continue Streak of Top-10 Finishes

Ready to Put Speedco in Victory Lane for Third Time in 2022

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 10, 2022) – Zane Smith and the No. 38 Speedco Ford Performance F-150 team head to the Kansas Speedway looking to add win number three to the 2022 season.

Smith enters this weekend’s race on a streak of five consecutive top-10 finishes. The team also has three top-five finishes and is the only driver with multiple wins in 2022. Smith is fifth in the current championship standings and leads the Playoff standings.

“We can’t ask for a better start to the season,” Smith stated. “This streak of top-10 results isn’t something I really try to focus on at the track. We’re trying to win every race, but we have been able to put together some strong races. The results then follow. But the position we are in with the two wins, we can be aggressive to try and get more. We want to get more.”

Smith hopes to put the Speedco brand back in Victory Lane this weekend, in what would be his first victory at a mile-and-a-half track.

“It’s crazy that I haven’t picked up a win at a mile-and-a-half track yet,” said Smith. “It is bound to happen at some point. Hopefully, we can park in Victory Lane this weekend with Speedco partners in attendance. I can’t thank them enough for what they do for myself and our No. 38 team.”

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Kansas will air live on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. ET on FS1.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.