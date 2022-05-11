What to Do During a Major Traffic Accident

Traffic accidents happen every day in the United States, and whether it’s your first or your fifth, they can be scary experiences. In the event of a major accident, to ensure your safety and the safety of everyone involved in a major traffic accident, there are a few key things to remember at the time of the accident and in the days following. While it’s never easy to prepare for an accident, follow these steps to make any future experience less stressful for you and the people involved.

Find Out if Everyone is Okay

If you’re involved in a major traffic accident, the first thing to do is make sure everyone is okay. If this is a severe accident, and significant damage to your car, also make sure that you check yourself for injuries. Once you have determined that you are unharmed, then check to see if all other drivers involved in the accident are okay. If anyone requires medical assistance, you need to call 911 immediately.

Get Yourself to Safety

Once you know that everyone is okay, relocate to a safe area that will decrease the chance of any further harm. Keep your hazard lights on, and if you own any, set up road flares or reflective emergency triangles. Whether you need to drive to the side of the road or into a nearby parking lot, getting out of traffic will ensure you and other motorists remain safe.

If your car is too damaged to drive, carefully exit and move as far away from traffic as possible.

Call 911

As soon as you and everyone else involved in the accident is safe, call 911 and notify them of the situation. Be as detailed as possible regarding what happened and your location so that the proper teams can be dispatched. If EMS is required, notify them of any injuries and direct them to those most in need. When the police arrive, give them as much information on the accident as possible so they can create a thorough report.

Collect the Information and Document the Scene

The police will likely handle almost all transference of information and documentation, it is still important to have your own record of what happened. Take pictures of your entire car, as well as the vehicles of other drivers involved. This can help in the event of insurance claims, and if any drivers attempt to place any undue fault on you, you’ll have the personal evidence to refute their claims.

Be Proactive

While it’s important to manage the particulars of your accident in the moment, it’s also vital to take a proactive approach and think about any future issues that may arise. Notify your insurance company of your accident as soon as possible to avoid any liability for damage sustained to your car, and if you don’t already know one, research potential car accident lawyers. If your accident was in a big city like Philadelphia, car accident lawyers can be found through various online resources.

Car accidents are scary, but with the right preparation, you can gather yourself and handle them with ease. The most important thing to remember is that no matter what, your safety comes first.

About the Author

Jenn Walker is a freelance writer, blogger, dog-enthusiast, and avid beachgoer operating out of Southern New Jersey.