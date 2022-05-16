CATHCART PERSEVERES AT SUNSET SPEEDWAY

(May 15, 2022) Bryan Cathcart fought to the finish in the Cathcart Dodge in the season opener for the NASCAR Pinty’s Series at Sunset Speedway.

Cathcart started out strong but quickly noticed his car was loose during the first half of the race. When Cathcart made a pit stop a flat tire was discovered on the #71 Dodge. The team acted quickly and attempted to fix the issue during an unscheduled pit stop but ended up having to continually make adjustments.

Following the scheduled mid-race break where the #71 Cathcart Dodge team would have fueled the car and swapped to a fresh set of tires, the car was still loose so Cathcart tried different lines and that seemed to help for the remainder of the race moving up several positions.

Cathcart was quick and the team was in great spirits but fighting that loose condition to the end ultimately lead him to finishing respectably in 14th place.

Bryan Cathcart Quote:

“It was a really hot day, but overall, this group did well. We picked up five positions from the start and brought the car home in good shape, we had a good day”.

Next Up:

Bryan Cathcart and the Cathcart Dodge team take on famed road course at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP) for round two of the season on Sunday May 22nd as the highly anticipated feature race in the Castrol Victoria Day Speedfest.

TV & Live Streaming:

The NTN Ultimate Bearing Experience 150 race from Sunset Speedway will air on TSN Sunday May 22 at 4PM Eastern and on RDS2 Saturday June 4th at 7PM Eastern. All races are streamed live on TSN.ca and the TSN app in Canada and through FloRacing in the United States.

The 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series will consist of 13 total races in five provinces with a mixture of oval tracks, road and street courses.

Photo: Bryan Cathcart racing the #71 Cathcart Dodge at Sunset Speedway