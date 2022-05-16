Keselowski Captures Top-15 in Kansas

No. 6 King’s Hawaiian Crew Hangs Tough Sunday Afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (May 15, 2022) – Brad Keselowski began his 400-mile journey at Kansas Speedway from outside the top-30 Sunday afternoon, but rebounded well with a 14th-place run in the King’s Hawaiian Ford.

When the green flag dropped, Keselowski worked his way up nine spots from the start in 40 laps. The No. 6 team fought a mostly free race car throughout stage one, relegating the King’s Hawaiian Ford to a 20th-place finish in the first stage.

After pit stops were completed, the No. 6 Ford began stage two from the 14th position. The beginning of stage two would run green for around 40 laps, with the caution flying at an optimal time in the cycle of pit stops for the whole team. With many other cars having to take the wave around, Brad restarted fourth, but would fade to 13th to finish stage two.

Keselowski would begin stage three from inside the top-10 where two cautions would fly. Keselowski fought ferociously to hold the top-15 for the last 70 or so laps of the race, ultimately finishing in 14th with the King’s Hawaiian Ford.

Keselowski and the No. 6 team now get set for the All-Star Race from Texas Motor Speedway, slated for next Sunday at 7 p.m. ET (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM).